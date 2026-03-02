Spotlight on cranberries and their versatility

The India office of The Cranberry Institute hosted an exclusive media and trade meet in Mumbai recently to celebrate Chef Vikas Khanna’s association as the Global Brand Ambassador for US Cranberries. Consulting doctor Dr Jignesh Gandhi, Professor of Surgery, Robotic & Gastrointestinal Surgeon, Mumbai, Chef Vikas Khanna and Sumit Saran, India Representative, The Cranberry Institute at the event

The event brought together members of the culinary fraternity, importers, retailers, nutrition experts, and media to spotlight the fruit’s versatility and health attributes. A key highlight was a live cooking demonstration by Chef Vikas Khanna, where he prepared an Indian dish using cranberries, showcasing the fruit’s adaptability from festive preparations to everyday meals.

The programme also reinforced the nutritional value of US Cranberries and their increasing availability across dry fruit stores and leading e-commerce platforms in India. Guests experienced curated tastings and interactive sessions, underlining the ingredient’s potential across both sweet and savoury categories.



