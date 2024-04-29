The use of tobacco in India is the biggest cause of head and neck cancer

India is expected to have 2.1 million new cancer cases by 2040, a big jump from the numbers in 2020, reports GLOBOCAN. Among all cancer cases, oral cavity cancer is the most common. India also has the highest number of oral cavity cancer patients in the world. One of the main reasons behind this is tobacco use. Did you know that head and neck cancer can make up around 26% of all cancer cases in males and 8% in females? As April is observed as Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month, Dr A. K. Dewan, Director, Surgical Oncology at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre (RGCIRC), Delhi, emphasise the importance of spreading awareness about the prevention, early detection, and treatment of HNCs. Get yourself checked annually by a dental surgeon or an oncologist for signs of Head and Neck cancer(Unsplash)

Around 80-90% of oral cancer patients have been found to use tobacco in some form, be it smoking or chewing. The lifestyle in certain parts of the country, especially in the northern regions, contributes a lot to this problem. People in this region mostly smoke or chew tobacco, which is a major cause of head and neck cancer.

Types of HNC cancer

HNC encompasses Mouth/Oral Cancer, Throat Cancer, Nose and Paranasal Sinus Cancer, Thyroid and Parathyroid Gland Cancer, Skull Base Tumors, Salivary Gland Cancer, and cancer affecting lymph nodes in the neck.

Symptoms in HNC

HNC can manifest through a variety of symptoms, including persistent mouth or throat sores, bleeding, lumps in the jaw, face, or mouth, loose teeth, facial pain or numbness, difficulty swallowing or chewing, voice changes, ear problems, breathing difficulty, white or red patches in the mouth, unexplained weight loss, and neck swelling. These symptoms vary depending on the specific location and stage of the cancer.

Most of the head and neck cancer are preventable, unlike other cancers for which the reason is unknown. It is a preventable cancer that can be prevented with lifestyle modification.

Around 30% of the patients come in the early stages while 60% of patients come in the locally advanced state while 10-15% come at a metastatic stage. If treated with combined modality almost 50-60% of patients can be cured.

To improve the survival rates, there is a need to raise awareness of tobacco abstinence and early check-ups with dental or ENT surgeons for early pickup of the disease.

Advancements in the treatment of HNC

A combination of surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy can be used, depending on the specific case. Head and neck cancer treatment has evolved to prioritize not just curing the disease, but also ensuring a good quality of life for survivors. Many patients experience rehabilitation challenges after treatment, such as cosmetic concerns, swallowing difficulties, and speech problems.

Surgical advancements offer hope to patients with robotic surgery, laryngeal preservation, affordable reconstruction, voice-saving options, and facial reanimation.

Immunotherapy is being used alone or in combination with chemotherapy for head and neck cancer. Proton Therapy and CyberKnife, are specially designed to target tricky areas with fewer side effects. These treatments use advanced technology to deliver radiation therapy with amazing precision and accuracy.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is also being used to make radiotherapy even better. AI can help improve the accuracy, efficiency, and overall quality of treatment, making sure patients get the best care possible.

How to prevent it?

Get yourself checked up annually by adental surgeon or an oncologist

Report the surgeon if you have any warning signals of Head & neck Cancer, insist on further investigation if symptoms have persisted for more than 3 weeks

Primary prevention means "no to tobacco, smoking or smokeless; no to alcohol and maintain good oral hygiene.