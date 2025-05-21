Understanding and managing hypertension: A focus on women

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is often called the “silent killer” because it rarely shows symptoms but can lead to severe health complications like heart attacks, strokes, and kidney failure. Understanding blood pressure readings and when to act can save lives — especially among women, who face unique risk factors across their life stages. Hypertension affects more women because of hormonal changes, reproductive health, and lifestyle factors.

Know the numbers

Normal Blood Pressure:

Systolic < 120 mm Hg and Diastolic < 80 mm Hg

Elevated Blood Pressure:

Systolic 120–129 mm Hg and Diastolic < 80 mm Hg

Stage 1 Hypertension: Systolic 130–139 mm Hg or Diastolic 80–89 mm Hg

Stage 2 Hypertension: Systolic ≥ 140 mm Hg or Diastolic ≥ 90 mm Hg

When to start treatment

Guidelines recommend initiating antihypertensive medications at lower thresholds in individuals with added risk factors, such as diabetes or chronic kidney disease. The general target blood pressure is below 140/90 mm Hg, but for those with diabetes or kidney disease, stricter control — below 130/85 mm Hg — is advisable.

First-line treatment options

Doctors typically begin treatment with any of the following: Thiazide diuretics, Calcium channel blockers, ACE inhibitors, Angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs). However, medication is only one piece of the puzzle. Lifestyle modifications play a powerful and often underestimated role.

Lifestyle changes: The natural remedy

You can lower your blood pressure naturally by engaging in at least 30 minutes of walking, steering clear of isometric exercises or weightlifting (which can spike blood pressure), limiting salt intake to less than 5 grams per day, etc.

You may use pink or rock salt in moderation, but always ensure iodised salt is part of your diet, especially among pregnant women and young children, to avoid thyroid issues.

Say no to processed foods, fried items, and excess fat. Aim for 6–8 hours of quality sleep each night. Reduce screen time. Practice yoga or meditation regularly to manage stress and anxiety, which can elevate blood pressure.

Women of all ages can take charge

Avoid high-calorie, processed, and salty foods.

Engage in sports or physical activity daily.

Use hormonal medications, painkillers, and steroids cautiously.

Educate young girls on healthy eating and the risks of obesity and PCOS.

Manage menopause positively with nutrition, mental well-being, and regular check-ups.

(By Dr Meenakshi Jain)