Veganuary 2025: The plant-powered path to better health

The long-term fight for animal suffering prevention, environmental protection, and a healthier lifestyle for humans led to the launch of the Vegenuary movement in 2014. This movement, originating in the UK by a non-profit organisation, Veganuary encouraged people to take part in this 31-day-long challenge in January and adopt a vegan diet. Their idea was to raise awareness of the vegan lifestyle and its beneficial impacts. Since then, the population of people adopting a vegan lifestyle has grown in number with the Golden Globes even introducing an all-vegan menu in 2020. According to studies conducted by psychologists at the University of Exeter, England, some people identify less as meat-eaters after trying to avoid animal products during January. Veganuary encourages people to take part in this 31-day-long challenge in January and adopt a vegan diet.

Veganism is now followed by thousands of people around the globe, as this lifestyle has resulted in various health benefits. According to Prashanth Vishwanath, Country Director for India, Vegunary, 1,28,000 Indians participated in the movement last year. We spoke to experts for a round-up of the health benefits of following such a diet as they highlight the major effects of this diet on the human body. And what one should keep in mind while following this challenge.

For a healthy heart

An analysis of studies published in the American Journal of Preventive Cardiology states that vegan dietary patterns were associated with reductions in Cardiovascular disease risk factors including blood pressure, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, and body mass index compared to non-vegetarian dietary patterns. With the rising number of heart-related ailments, the diet can be proved helpful. Dr Mohsin Wali, cardiologist, gold medalist and Padma awardee, says, “Once considered a niche diet, veganism has gone mainstream — so much so that the number of people following a vegan diet has increased by 350% in the last decade, according to research from the U.K. I was moved by a careful and logical decision of one of our outgoing Chief Justices of the Supreme Court who threw a dinner party which had a complete vegan menu.” He shares some benefits of the diet on heart health:

1. A vegan diet is beneficial for the heart and blood vessels as it rules out cholesterol-rich components which are blamed for cardiac deaths and cardiovascular risk.

2. Inflammation is produced by vascular damage especially endothelial damage (damage in the thin layer of cells lining blood vessels), caused by oxidative stress due to high-calorie intake and high fat intake. Plant-based diets minimise this component of the risk factor. Recent research shows that cellular damage and telomere shortening (a gradual process by which the protective caps at the ends of chromosomes, called telomeres, become shorter) which results in ageing are reduced.

3. Patients with existing heart conditions greatly benefit by adopting veganism as a duty per cent diet (defining a proportion for each nutrient in your body) based stress on the human system is reduced. The effect can be comparable as good as leaving smoking in a way.

4. Some vitamins like B12 D calcium zinc Iodine and selenium get depleted so supplements containing the above can be appropriately balanced. Overall a vegan diet is medically superior to all forms of diets and is positively protective for cardiovascular and liver disease.

The impact on PCOS

LDL (Low-density lipoprotein) and cholesterol levels are high in women with PCOS. According to research by the University of South Carolina following a proper vegan diet can improve ovulation, regulate menstruation, and reduce the risk for future conditions associated with PCOS, such as Type 2 diabetes. “A well-balanced vegan diet rich in whole foods can help manage blood sugar levels, increase insulin sensitivity, and perhaps lower the severity of PCOS symptoms. Furthermore, a plant-based diet is frequently linked to increased general health and weight loss,” suggests Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Gynaecologist, Obstetrician and IVF Expert, Nurture IVF Clinic adding, “However, every individual is unique and what may work for one person may not necessarily work for another. As a result, it is always advisable to contact a trained dietitian or healthcare expert before making any significant dietary adjustments.”

The impact on gut health

Gradual changes when transitioning to a vegan diet allow your body to adjust to increased fibre intake, reducing the risk of digestive discomfort. “Pay close attention to meal planning to ensure nutritional adequacy and consider tracking your food intake to avoid missing critical nutrients,” remarks Dt Drishya Ale at Paras Health.

The adds-in the vegan diet

When transitioning to a vegan diet, individuals must prioritise nutrients predominantly found in animal products such as protein, iron, calcium, vitamin B12, omega-3 fatty acids, and zinc. Additionally, vitamin D and iodine should not be overlooked. “Incorporating fortified plant-based foods, such as fortified plant milk, cereals, and nutritional yeast, is crucial. Balancing meals with diverse whole foods, such as legumes, nuts, seeds, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, ensures a nutrient-dense diet,” says Dt Neelima Bisht, Chief Clinical Nutrition, Dietetics department at Paras Health. Fruits and fortified foods or supplements for specific nutrients like vitamins B12 and D round out the plan. Diversity is key to preventing nutrient gaps. Fortified implies ingredients that have added nutrients in them. For example: Adding vitamin D to the milk.