World IVF Day: Costs and access to regulation and AI, doctors reveal what's changed in India over the past 10 years

India, which accounts for 25 percent of the global infertility burden, performs an estimated 3–3.5 lakh IVF cycles annually, compared to fewer than 1 lakh cycles a decade ago. On World IVF Day — marking the anniversary of the world's first IVF birth — doctors say the boom rests on changing lifestyles, fading social stigma, rising male and female infertility rates, technological advancement, and a stricter legal framework.

The stigma around IVF is reducing in India, with more couples taking this route to pregnancy after fighting infertility.

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"The last decade has transformed IVF in India from a treatment largely confined to metropolitan cities and considered a last resort into an increasingly mainstream and accessible part of reproductive healthcare," says Dr gynaecologist Manika Khanna, Chairperson and Managing Director, Gaudium IVF.

IVF or In Vitro Fertilization is an assisted reproductive technology (ART) where an egg and sperm are combined in a lab. After successful fertilisation, the embryo is transferred to the uterus for a pregnancy.

The boom

It was in 2019 that India's IVF services market - pegged at $1.4 billion in 2024 and projected to touch $4.9 billion by 2034 (Customs Market Insights report) - began seeing corporatisation and private equity investments. This led to the proliferation of IVF centres in tier 2, tier 3 cities.

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{{^usCountry}} Further, in 2021, the India's Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Act brought IVF clinics under a formal legal framework, making it mandatory for fertility clinics to submit online records of all IVF and ART procedures performed every month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, in 2021, the India's Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Act brought IVF clinics under a formal legal framework, making it mandatory for fertility clinics to submit online records of all IVF and ART procedures performed every month. {{/usCountry}}

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While multiple IVF scams have been reported recently, a stronger fight against these require a collective effort from regulators, fertility clinics, healthcare professionals, and patients, says Dr Shalu Gupta, Clinical Director – Department of Fertility at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Gurgaon.

Gyanecologist and infertility specialist Dr Vaishali Sharma stresses on the need for independent outcome auditing, standardised reporting of live birth rates, stricter action against misleading advertisements and stronger enforcement against unethical practices.

Delayed parenthood

A decade ago, most women seeking IVF in India were in their late 20s to early 30s, with many pursuing treatments soon after a few years of infertility. Today, fertility specialists are seeing a growing number of women in their mid-to-late 30s and even early 40s opting for IVF, largely due to delayed marriage, career priorities, financial planning, and postponement of parenthood.

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Sometimes, due to tubal factors, male factors and pre-existing health conditions like endometriosis, couples seek treatment early, says Dr Sutapa Sen, Director, She Delhi.

Even the perception that infertility is largely a woman's issue, has undergone change. There is more awareness that male factors contribute to nearly 40% of infertility cases, either alone or in combination with female factors.

Dr Meenu Handa, Director, Fertility and IVF, Motherhood Hospital, Gurugram, says, "Earlier, the primary reason for lack of awareness was because male infertility was not well spoken of. Many men felt ashamed or were not willing to do semen testing. But now, more males are open for discussion about bad semen quality and can understand consequences and precautions."

Role of AI in IVF

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Artificial Intelligence is currently gaining importance in IVF treatments. However, only as a tool to support decision-making rather than replacing the clinical skills, explains Dr Sandeep Talwar, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility.

"AI can analyse thousands of embryo photos taken through the time-lapse incubator and pinpoint subtle developmental features that correlate with increased chances of successful implantation. AI technology is currently being used to fine-tune the protocol for stimulating ovarian stimulation, predicting how a patient will respond to the treatment and personalizing treatment approaches depending on the individual," he adds.

As access expands, maintaining high clinical standards and laboratory quality across the sector will be equally important, notes Dr Manika Khanna.

Mental health

IVF can also be a very emotional and isolating experience for many. With time, psychological counselling has become an important part of the overall treatment. "Empathy is very important for IVF treatment, and by counselling their fears, anxiety and stress can be reduced to a great extent," says Dr Sutapa Sen.

Regulation:

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Then: Clinics operated largely under loose, non-binding ICMR guidelines without a central oversight.

Now: The landmark passing of the ART (Regulation) Act, 2021 and Surrogacy Act legally enforced mandatory registration of clinics, standardised donor protocols, banned commercial surrogacy, and set age limits for treatment, forcing the industry to formalise.

Clinics:

Then: India had an estimated 1,000-1,500 clinics, but there was no registration.

Now: There are over 4,000 registered clinics and banks (as per the National ART & Surrogacy Portal by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Locations:

Then: Largely concentrated in major metros like New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata

Now: At least 5-10 organized chains have led to tier-2, tier-3 expansion into cities such as Meerut, Kota and Puducherry.

Tech Integration:

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Then: Embryo grading relied almost entirely on manual visual checks under a traditional microscope by individual embryologists.

Advanced labs feature AI-assisted embryo assessment, Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT), advanced vitrification and improved laboratory conditions, have significantly improved IVF practice.

Costs:

Then: A typical IVF treatment costed around ₹1–1.5 lakh per cycle.

Now: A basic IVF cycle commonly ranges between ₹1.5–2.5 lakh, while total expenditure may reach ₹2.5–4.5 lakh or more after medicines, freezing, embryo transfer, genetic testing and other add-on procedures.