World Obesity Day: Embrace healthy habits for a better future

As World Obesity Day shines a spotlight on this global health crisis, India faces an alarming rise in obesity rates, with projections suggesting that one-third of the population could be obese by 2050. Obesity is linked to serious health conditions like Type 2 Diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers

However, with the right lifestyle choices, we can fight back.

Nutritionist Nisha from Motherhood Hospital recommends opting for healthy oils such as extra virgin olive oil, avocado oil, and cold-pressed coconut oil, which support metabolism and help control hunger. Flaxseed and walnut oils, rich in omega-3s, also reduce inflammation. Avoid vegetable oils and hydrogenated oils, as they promote inflammation and weight gain.

In addition to oil choices, cutting back on processed foods, sugary drinks, and refined carbs (like white bread) is key. Focus on whole, nutrient-dense foods like vegetables, fruits, and lean proteins.

Dr Vinay Kumar Shaw of Shalby Sanar Hospital emphasises the importance of fresh air, physical activity, and sunlight in combating obesity. Sunlight boosts Vitamin D production and helps convert white fat into healthier brown fat, which burns more energy. Regular exercise also aids metabolism and weight management.

Dr Harsh Mahajan, Chair of the FICCI Health Services Committee, advocates for early health screenings, such as body composition analysis and liver elastography, to detect obesity-related risks early. This approach allows for tailored healthcare strategies, enabling proactive intervention.

As Dr RR Dutta of Paras Health points out, tackling obesity requires both individual efforts and policy-level changes. Government action, alongside awareness campaigns and school-based interventions, is vital to addressing this epidemic.