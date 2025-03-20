World Oral Health Day: Why A Healthy Mouth Means A Healthy You

We might take oral hygiene for granted but ignoring it can quietly trigger a plethora of problems — from heart complications and digestive disorders to low immunity and emotional distress. Caring for your mouth is simple but essential, and plays a vital role in keeping your entire body in balance.

Today marks World Oral Health Day, which serves as a reminder that oral care is vital for maintaining the body’s balance. This year’s theme, A Happy Mouth is A Happy Mind, highlights how oral hygiene supports both physical health and emotional wellness. In light of this event, it’s important to highlight the major problems that can stem from neglecting your mouth.

Cardiovascular issues

Bacteria from unhealthy gums can enter the bloodstream and cause inflammation in blood vessels, increasing the risk of cardiovascular issues. Dr Kunal Bahrani, program clinical director and head of neurology at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad, explains,“When oral hygiene is neglected, plaque and tartar allow bacteria to thrive, which can travel through the bloodstream and trigger inflammation, sometimes leading to blockages that may cause an ischemic stroke.”

He adds that bleeding gums, jaw discomfort, persistent bad breath and loose teeth should not be ignored. These may be early signs of deeper issues. To reduce risks, regular dental cleanings, flossing, and avoiding smoking are crucial. “Keeping your mouth clean is one of the simplest ways to prevent strokes caused by blood clots that originate from oral infections,” he says.

Respiratory issues

Poor oral health can raise the risk of lung infections and worsen the symptoms of conditions like pneumonia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). This happens when harmful bacteria from infected gums or dental plaque enter the lungs through tiny droplets of saliva, especially in people with weakened immunity or pre-existing lung issues.

A study published in the Journal of the COPD Foundation found that patients with a higher plaque index were prone to experiencing more frequent respiratory symptoms.

Mouth–gut connection

Your gut and your gums are more closely connected than they seem. Digestive disorders such as GERD, IBS and IBD often leave visible signs in the mouth. Dr Piyush Ranjan, senior consultant and vice chairman in the Department of Gastroenterology at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, says, “People with digestive conditions like GERD or IBD often experience oral problems like halitosis, burning sensations, gum overgrowth or ulcers.”

Oral health and immunity

Chronic gum infections are linked to inflammation throughout the body and are known risk factors for diabetes, respiratory problems and even pregnancy complications. Dr Manisha Chowdhary, senior consultant and head of dentistry at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad, says, “Poor [oral] hygiene can trigger infections and inflammation, which can set off systemic diseases.”

She adds that many people tend to underestimate gum disease: “Beyond tooth loss, it’s now linked to conditions like diabetes, heart disease and cognitive decline. People must stop seeing dental visits as a last resort.”

Mental well-being

“From bad breath to missing teeth, these issues lower self-esteem, cause social anxiety and stress. A healthy mouth helps build confidence and contributes to better emotional well-being,” says Dr Chowdhary.

Tips to maintain oral health