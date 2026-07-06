What is Autoimmune Gastritis, the condition biohacker Bryan Johnson is battling

Biohacker Bryan Johnson, who spends millions on optimising his health for longevity, has revealed he's battling Autoimmune Gastritis, a chronic inflammatory disease which results from antibodies attacking stomach cells. In a lengthy X post on July 1, he wrote: "I have an autoimmune disease. My stomach is eating itself. 2–5% of people have this, too. Likely more, because it hides." The good news, he said, was that he would try and solve it. Bryan Johnson was diagnosed with Autoimmune Gastritis in May 2026. (Instagram)

What is Autoimmune Gastritis? Autoimmune Gastritis is a chronic disease, whereby the body's immune system incorrectly identifies the stomach lining and specifically the cells responsible for producing gastric acid as a threat to the body. This leads to damage to the lining of the stomach and eventually leads to a reduction in the production of gastric acid. This further affects the absorption of key nutrients like vitamin B12 and iron, resulting in anaemia among other possible complications, if left untreated, explains Dr Ronak Tate, Consultant Gastroenterology, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Navi Mumbai.

"It is important that the patient is aware of the symptoms of the disease since the initial signs are mild and could be related to other medical conditions like bloating and fatigue," he adds.

Johnson, 48, who has had hypothyroidism since he was 21 years old, was diagnosed with AIG only in May, after over a decade of fighting unexplained low ferritin levels. His diagnosis was confirmed following multiple blood tests, which revealed elevated levels of anti-parietal cell antibodies, and stomach biopsies.

For details, check out his full X post on the condition.