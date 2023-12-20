What’s the point of working so hard and have no life beyond it, says the Shikara actor Aadil Khan

Actor Aadil Khan says he has learnt to go with the flow, without taking much pressure. Actor Aadil Khan

“What’s the point of working so hard when we have no life beyond work. I don’t do that; I give a lot of time to retrospect and enjoy life as it comes, meet friends, be with my family and work on myself. Earlier, I would worry about my next project. But that’s not the scene anymore. This approach actually works for you and lets you put your best foot forward and just focus on what you have in hand with your full might,” says the Shikara (2020) actor on his Lucknow visit for a project.

On being selective about the content he wants to be part of, he adds, “It’s not a part of any plan, and as I have said, I am in no mood to swim against the tide. With selective work coming my way I am accepting it like that. After playing the lead in my first film, Special Ops 1.5 (2021) followed. Both the roles were extremely intense and complemented each other, with the former being an out-and-out hero and the latter a tricky antagonist. Then of course the web-series Shoorveer (2022) happened and again it was a twisted tale with so many right boxes ticked for me.”

Khan says reconnecting with makers is like home-coming. “It feels good when your directors want to repeat you, something worthwhile can happen with Neeraj (Pandey, director) sir and it is a great prospect for me and a matter of pride to be able to work again with him. His way of storytelling is quite out of the box. Also, I am desperate to work with Vidhu sir (Vidhu Vinod Chopra, filmmaker), but I think that will take time. Till then, I am happy with the projects I am working on, as they are far away from those regular stories being told and retold on OTT,” says the actor who was shooting for a web series with director Ritam Srivastava in the city.