Do you consider yourself an environmentalist? A planet protector? A tree-hugging, composting, reusable-straw-carrying warrior of sustainability? Well, it’s time to put your environmental street cred to the test. This Earth Day 2025, we’ve cooked up a quiz that dives into the latest eco-innovations and if you're truly a responsible citizen of Planet Earth, you should be walking away with a 5/5. Let’s find out. (L-R) Katy Perry on the Blue Origin flight; George RR Martin holding a direwolf

RIKEN in Japan developed a new plastic that dissolves in:

A) Acid

B) Salt water

C) Acetone

Japan developed a new plastic that dissolves

Which of these animals has been brought back from extinction using biotechnology?

A) West African black rhinoceros

B) Direwolf

C) Great Indian Bustard

PM Narendra Modi explored various facilities at the centre and closely interacted with various animals that have been rehabilitated there.(ANI)

Scientists found strong evidence of life outside our solar system on:

A) Mars

B) Europa

C) Exoplanet K2-18b

A rarely seen prelude to a Supernova shows a super-bright, massive Wolf-Rayet star in a composite image taken by the James Webb Telescope and released by NASA (NASA/ESA via REUTERS)

Thanks to conservation efforts, India has doubled the population of:

A) Sambar Deer

B) Asiatic lion

C) Indian tiger

No animals deaths due to either floods of accidents while crossing the highway have not been recorded. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP)

The world's first plant-based motor oil for racing was developed in:

A) Japan

B) USA

C) India

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 27: The #45 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 of Kyle Marcelli, Danny Formal, Graham Doyle and Ashton Harrison drives during the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway on January 27, 2024 in Daytona Beach, Florida. James Gilbert/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by James Gilbert / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

This popstar was part of the first all-female crew who touched the edge of space on Jeff Bezos' space tourism flight, Blue Origin.

A) Katy Perry

B) Lady Gaga

C) Miley Cyrus

The Blue Origin flight featuring Katy Perry and Gayle King ignited conspiracy theories, notably regarding Perry's hair and King's disappearing hand. AP/PTI(AP04_14_2025_000345B)(AP)

Scroll for answers!

Question 1: B) Salt water

Plastic pollution is one of the biggest environmental threats today. Traditional plastics are tough, durable, and unfortunately, incredibly stubborn to degrade, hanging around for centuries. But researchers at RIKEN in Japan have developed a new kind of plastic that’s just as strong for everyday use, but dissolves quickly in salt water, without leaving microplastics behind. That’s a huge win for marine ecosystems!

Question 2: B) Direwolf

Yes, these are the same wolves that inspired the beasts in the Game of Thrones books. Colossal Biosciences, a biotech company based in Texas, announced that it had resurrected the dire wolf, a predator that roamed the Earth over 12,000 years ago. These “de-extincted” wolves are now being monitored at a secure facility.

Question 3: C) Exoplanet K2-18b

K2-18b, a planet around 124 light-years away, has scientists buzzing. It belongs to a group called Hycean worlds — a mix of hydrogen-rich atmospheres and massive oceans. Recently, researchers found molecules linked to biological processes in its atmosphere. It’s the most convincing evidence yet that life might not be exclusive to Earth. Interstellar neighbours? Maybe soon.

Question 4: C) Indian tiger

In just over a decade, India has doubled its tiger population, now topping 3,600. That’s thanks to serious conservation work and community involvement. Researchers emphasise that it's not population density, but people’s attitudes that make a difference in protecting large carnivores. Tigers: thriving because humans decided to care.

Question 5: A) Japan

Japan has entered the green race track with Idemitsu IFG Plantech Racing, the world’s first plant-based engine oil for racing. It's made from 80 %+ plant materials, including sustainably sourced palm oil, rapeseed, and sunflower esters. It also meets the tough standards of the American Petroleum Institute, proving you don’t need fossil fuels to burn rubber.

Question 6: A) Katy Perry

The Blue Origin flight lasted 11 minutes, touching the Kármán line (imaginary border of space) and featured a high-profile lineup led by Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez and included CBS anchor Gayle King, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn, as well as pop star Katy Perry.

Earth Day isn’t just a hashtag or a once-a-year event. It's a reminder that real change is happening, thanks to brilliant minds and committed communities around the globe. So, how did you score?

