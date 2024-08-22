Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi pulls a Jethalal on Olympic winner Aman Sehrawat, gifts him jalebi fafda

In a memorable encounter, wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who recently brought home a bronze medal from the Paris Olympics 2024, met with television icon Dilip Joshi, best known for his role as Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The 21-year-old grappler shared the news of this meeting with his followers on Instagram, posting six pictures that captured the joyful moments. Wrestler Aman Sehrawat met Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah star Dilip Joshi

The meeting was made even more special when Dilip Joshi presented Aman with a hamper of Jalebi-Fafda, a traditional Gujarati snack, to celebrate the wrestler’s Olympic success. The actor, equally delighted by the meeting, later shared Aman's Instagram post on his own story, expressing his admiration for the young athlete.

Dilip Joshi too posted pictures of his meeting with Aman Sehrawat on Instagram

For the unversed, in a recent interview Sehrawat confessed that he is a long-time fan of Dilip Joshi and his show. In fact, Sehrawat went on to say that Joshi's show is the only programme that he watches on the television and is his go-to show for relaxation during his downtime from wrestling.

The pictures Aman posted show him and Joshi engaging in a warm conversation, with one standout image featuring Sehrawat proudly displaying his Olympic medal alongside the beloved actor, and in another image, Joshi can be seen presenting the famous jalebi and fafda snacks to Sehrawat, which are a favourite of Joshi's character (Taarak Mehta) in the show as well.

The encounter between the Olympian and the television star has struck a chord with fans, blending the worlds of sports and entertainment in a celebration of mutual respect and admiration.