Writer-director Ravi Singh: Colours you get in Uttar Pradesh, we don’t get it anywhere

Filmmaker Ravi Singh, known for short films The Lust Iccha (2020) and Behrupia (2019), has shot three feature films in the Varanasi region of Uttar Pradesh and has zeroed upon Lucknow for his next. Writer-director Ravi Singh recently wrapped shoot of his film Battle of Chhuriya Chapter 1 in Chunar near Varanasi

“I am from Bihar, and work in Mumbai but UP is love for me and I guess it is so for most of the filmmakers. The colours you get in Uttar Pradesh; we don’t get it anywhere in India. We have such a variety of locations here that we can set any genre of film here. From rural-rustic to creating yesteryear as well as modern locations — you get it all here. And above all, Varanasi is a different world and that’s the reason three out of my four films have a connection with this ancient city,” shares the young (28) writer-director.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Singh is looking forward to shooting the second chapter of his revenge drama film Battle of Chhuriya Chapter 1 in Chunar and Lucknow.

“We completed the film last month at Chunar and it is currently in post-production. The pre-production for the second chapter will start this year and then will go into a shoot. It’s based in the present time whereas the first chapter is from the 70s. I am inspired by films made by actor-director Firoz Khan and the cowboy film era of 60s and 70s. I believe revenge dramas have always worked – then, today and will continue in future as well.” he says.

On his other projects, he says, “I shot a film Hasal with Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and Raghav Juyal that was shot in Varanasi in 2020 which will hopefully come out this year. Besides, I have completed the film Naach with a fresh star cast that we shot in Bihar-Nepal border and another film Chitrakaar in Varanasi and Mumbai.”

Hailing from Kaimur district of Bihar, Singh says, “I was 17 years old when I came to Delhi and joined Asmita Theatre Group. At 21, I made the short film Behrupia which won several awards and I also acted in it with actor Subrat Datta. I have made several shorts but the 30-minute film The Lust Iccha with Sanjay Mishra sir got me a lot of appreciation. I am just going with the flow."