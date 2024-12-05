Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Yashoda Medicity organizes “Crown of Courage” ceremony to honor cancer survivors

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 05, 2024 04:47 PM IST

The ceremony marked the hospital's commitment to improving healthcare standards and introduced its new facility, Yashoda Medicity, in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad.

(L-R) Rekha Pandey, Nikita Porwal, Upasana Arora, and Aayushi Dholakia
(L-R) Rekha Pandey, Nikita Porwal, Upasana Arora, and Aayushi Dholakia

Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals, a healthcare provider with over 40 years of experience, organised the Crown of Courage ceremony to recognise cancer survivors for their strength and perseverance.

The event featured Femina Miss India World 2024 Nikita Porwal, along with Femina Miss India 2024 1st Runner-up Rekha Pandey and 2nd Runner-up Aayushi Dholakia, as well as other notable attendees. Hosted at Yashoda Medicity, an upcoming quaternary healthcare facility in the NCR, the ceremony acknowledged cancer survivors treated at the hospital’s Kaushambi facility.

Cancer continues to pose a significant global health challenge, with limited resources available for treatment compared to the need. Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals has been working to improve early cancer detection and diagnosis to reduce mortality rates and enhance patient outcomes.

Miss India 2024 Nikita Porwal addressed the audience, saying, “All of you here demonstrate remarkable resilience. Today, we reflect on your journeys and the courage you show in supporting others facing their own challenges. It’s meaningful to be part of an event that highlights such determination.”

Dr. P.N. Arora, Chairman and Managing Director of Yashoda Medicity, highlighted the importance of early cancer detection, stating: “Early detection plays a key role in improving survival rates and treatment outcomes. At Yashoda, we focus on integrating advanced technology and improving access to quality healthcare. Through initiatives like the Crown of Courage ceremony, we aim to raise awareness and encourage early screenings to better support our patients.”

partnered content*

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On