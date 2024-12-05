Yashoda Medicity organizes “Crown of Courage” ceremony to honor cancer survivors

(L-R) Rekha Pandey, Nikita Porwal, Upasana Arora, and Aayushi Dholakia

Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals, a healthcare provider with over 40 years of experience, organised the Crown of Courage ceremony to recognise cancer survivors for their strength and perseverance.

The event featured Femina Miss India World 2024 Nikita Porwal, along with Femina Miss India 2024 1st Runner-up Rekha Pandey and 2nd Runner-up Aayushi Dholakia, as well as other notable attendees. Hosted at Yashoda Medicity, an upcoming quaternary healthcare facility in the NCR, the ceremony acknowledged cancer survivors treated at the hospital’s Kaushambi facility.

Cancer continues to pose a significant global health challenge, with limited resources available for treatment compared to the need. Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals has been working to improve early cancer detection and diagnosis to reduce mortality rates and enhance patient outcomes.

Miss India 2024 Nikita Porwal addressed the audience, saying, “All of you here demonstrate remarkable resilience. Today, we reflect on your journeys and the courage you show in supporting others facing their own challenges. It’s meaningful to be part of an event that highlights such determination.”

Dr. P.N. Arora, Chairman and Managing Director of Yashoda Medicity, highlighted the importance of early cancer detection, stating: “Early detection plays a key role in improving survival rates and treatment outcomes. At Yashoda, we focus on integrating advanced technology and improving access to quality healthcare. Through initiatives like the Crown of Courage ceremony, we aim to raise awareness and encourage early screenings to better support our patients.”



