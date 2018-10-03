Arun Jaitley, Union minister of finance and corporate affairs: NDA’s chief troubleshooter

When it is to do with fuel price rise, the government turns to one man to explain the global context of the crisis. When it is under attack on Rafale deal, it is him again, articulating a strong case on behalf of the government. When the government is being criticised for interfering in the judiciary, it is the same leader who defends its record and commitment to democratic values. When it comes to portraying the government’s achievements, or launching a fierce attack on the Congress, or framing the 2019 election as one between the quest for stability or for chaos, few can do a more eloquent job.

And that is only one reason why Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is the National Democratic Alliance government’s key political strategist and troubleshooter. From playing a key role in the government’s big decisions to managing what is arguably the most important, sensitive portfolio, in government - finance - Jaitley wears many hats.

As elections approach, the Bharatiya Janata Party will turn to him to frame its key political messages, project its record to urban India and in the media, and use his wide links across party lines to stitch alliances and neutralise opponents. One of India’s most articulate, influential leaders, Jaitley brings civility and reason - irrespective of whether one agrees with him or not - to public discourse.

