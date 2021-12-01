HT Leadership Summit 2021 Day 2: Generalised income support better than monetary policy focus:, says economist Summers
- Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021 Live Updates: Spread through five days, the event will see leaders and icons from various sectors talk about what "The New World Order" means to countries across the world that are still grappling with the impact of Covid-19.
Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021 Live Updates: The second day of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit saw renowned personalities from the world of sports and economy shedding light on what ‘The New World Order’ entails in their domain. India's only two individual Olympic gold medalists - Neeraj Chopra and Abhinav Bindra - joined in conversation with Kunal Pradhan, the Managing Editor of Hindustan Times in the opening session of the HTLS on Day 2. For the next session, Lawrence H Summers, former director of the White House National Economic Council, has joined Sruthijith KK, editor-in-chief of Mint, for a conversation. Catch the LIVE updates of Day 2 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021:
-
Dec 01, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Generalized income support is a better strategy than greater focus on monetary policy: US economist Summers
-
Dec 01, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Covid headed towards becoming an endemic disease: Economist
Covid-19 headed towards becoming an endemic disease. Most of the people will have some kind of immunity from some combination of vaccines. The strategies will affect the level of suffering. Success depends on increasing vaccinations, wearing masks on faces and tests into noses
India had an agonising time in early stages. 1 billion doses mark quite a remarkable accomplishment. India should be proud: Leading economist Lawrence H Summers
-
Dec 01, 2021 06:02 PM IST
Omicron not likely to have immense impact on rate of inflation: Economist Lawrence H Summers
Omicron variant of the coronavirus will not likely have an immense impact on the rate of inflation, said economist Lawrence H Summers at the HTLS session.
-
Dec 01, 2021 05:59 PM IST
It's been a mistake to think of inflation as transient issue: Economist Lawrence Summers on HTLS
Glad that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell retired the word transitory in describing inflation It's been a mistake to think of inflation as transient issue: Economist Lawrence Summers on HTLS
-
Dec 01, 2021 05:55 PM IST
HTLS Day 2: Lawrence H Summers, former director of the White House National Economic Council, joins in conversation
Lawrence H Summers, former director of the White House National Economic Council, has joined Sruthijith KK, editor-in-chief of Mint, for a conversation.
-
Dec 01, 2021 05:48 PM IST
Neeraj Chopra on changes needed in sporting infrastructure
“The mindset is changing. You can see more kids in the stadiums. However, there is a shortage of stadiums, especially near the villages. A lot of people from villages are heading towards sports. This year, I heard that people woke up at 4 in the morning to catch hold of the Olympics so I feel that is a huge plus.”
-
Dec 01, 2021 05:43 PM IST
Neeraj Chopra sets his targets high
“I feel I can throw better and go longer. Whatever the next challenge is, I shall definitely be ready for it. I feel I can go a long distance.”
-
Dec 01, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Can't get ahead of ourselves during event, says Chopra
“I cannot say I was sure to win a gold medal. When everyone was done with their throws and I still had one left, that is when I realised that I had won. If we get ahead of ourselves, we get mentally satisfied and that affects the performance. I still have time so for the next Olympics if I still have the opportunity to win, I definitely will.”
-
Dec 01, 2021 05:36 PM IST
Beijing win ‘wasn’t result of 2-3 hours or days': Bindra
Beijing Olympics win wasn’t a result of 2-3 hours or days. It was about the numerous years I spent in practicing, about the uncertainties that creep in… about the entire journey.
-
Dec 01, 2021 05:32 PM IST
‘It is always about enjoying sports’
"Winning and losing is one thing. But it is always about enjoying sports. Not just Olympics, even if we play the smaller tournaments, we love participating in it. It is a matter of pride representing the country, be it an any level"
-
Dec 01, 2021 05:30 PM IST
Neeraj Chopra on his equation with Johannes Vetter
“If I pray that he fumbles, it won't work. Sports teaches us to cheer for each other. He also cheers for me. On the field, we obviously try to be at our best. But we're friends outside the field. We should try to encourage each other.”
-
Dec 01, 2021 05:27 PM IST
'No detail is small enough to ignore'
“You will have to break down every thing. You need to polish down on everything. If you focus on those small things and try to improve, then you will be successful. It's only the little things which take you to the top level”: Abhinav Bindra
-
Dec 01, 2021 05:22 PM IST
‘Need to co-exist with pressure': Bindra's advice to Neeraj Chopra
"The most important thing is pressure will remain. The one mistake athletes make is that they run away from pressure. The reality is very different. When you go to Paris Olympics stadium, pressure will be there.
"The human tendency is to resist pressure. But we shouldn't do that. It is about acceptance. Like Covid, we are living with the virus, as athletes we have to live with pressure. We need to co-exist with it"
-
Dec 01, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Abhinav Bindra on training
“I loved training but hated competing. I wasn't a naturally gifted athlete but I loved training. It was meditation for me. I just wanted to get better and learned so much about myself while doing so. Physical training wasn't something I loved. It was my weakness which I converted into strength. I once finished a fitness test and five minutes, I met a coach who said: 'Even my grandmother could have done better than you'. So that never got out of my mind.”
-
Dec 01, 2021 05:18 PM IST
‘If I missed training, I felt something went missing’: Chopra
The first three months, the family would send me forcefully. But after that, I felt like going there and training myself. I did not think much about the future but by then, it had reached a stage that if I missed a day of training, I felt something went missing
-
Dec 01, 2021 05:16 PM IST
Neeraj Chopra reminisces his beginnings in Javelin Throw
“I was always a naughty kid. One of my uncles wanted me to try another field because none of us had any sports background. In my case, I did not know what sports to choose. I just really liked the javelin and that's how it started. No one knew about it but I felt like practicing daily.”
-
Dec 01, 2021 05:09 PM IST
‘Hopefully Neeraj’s gold opens more pathways': Bindra
“Weight off my shoulder to finally have someone join me,” says Abhinav Bindra on Neeraj Chopra's gold.
“When I won, my first answer in the PC was ‘hope this achievement opens doors’. I was happier at him winning gold than when I did. It was a monkey off my back. Wherever I went, people used to introduce me as the only Indian to win an individual gold medal it was interesting. Hopefully, Neeraj’s gold medal opens more pathways. We definitely need more.”
-
Dec 01, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Abhinav sir's gold medal motivated us, says Neeraj
“He led the belief that we could win an Olympic medal, he broke that mind barrier among Indians. Not only physically, but mentally as well.”
-
Dec 01, 2021 05:04 PM IST
HTLS 2021 Begins
Neeraj Chopra and Abhinav Bindra join the first session of HTLS 2021, Day 2. They are in conversation with HT Managing Editor, Kunal Pradhan.
-
Dec 01, 2021 04:59 PM IST
HTLS Day 2 begins shortly
We will be beginning Day 2 shortly with Neeraj Chopra and Abhinav Bindra's session. Stay tuned!
-
Dec 01, 2021 04:55 PM IST
India's ‘Golden Heroes’
Our guests in the first session hardly need an introduction. Both, Abhinav Bindra and Neeraj Chopra made India stand tall in the biggest sporting event of the world.
Bindra won the gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle event at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 to become India's first individual gold medallist in the history of the Olympics. 13 years later, Neeraj Chopra achieved the feat in men's Javelin Throw event!
-
Dec 01, 2021 04:47 PM IST
HTLS 2021: A brief recap of Day 1
Legendary former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, Central Vista architect and president of CEPT University Bimal Patel, and Professor Akiko Iwasaki of Yale University took part across different sessions on Day 1 in the 19th HTLS.
-
Dec 01, 2021 04:44 PM IST
HTLS 2021: Guests on Day 2
Following the session with Abhinav Bindra and Neeraj Chopra, renowned economist Lawrence H. Summers, who served as Director of the White House National Economic Council (2009-2010) will grace the HTLS with his presence.
-
Dec 01, 2021 04:39 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome the live coverage of the second day of the 19th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. The first event of the day starts at 5 PM (IST) with India's ‘Golden Heroes' Neeraj Chopra and Abhinav Bindra in conversation with Hindustan Times' Managing Editor, Kunal Pradhan.
