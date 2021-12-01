HT Leadership Summit 2021 Day 2: Generalised income support better than monetary policy focus:, says economist Summers

Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021 Live Updates: The second day of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit saw renowned personalities from the world of sports and economy shedding light on what ‘The New World Order’ entails in their domain. India's only two individual Olympic gold medalists - Neeraj Chopra and Abhinav Bindra - joined in conversation with Kunal Pradhan, the Managing Editor of Hindustan Times in the opening session of the HTLS on Day 2. For the next session, Lawrence H Summers, former director of the White House National Economic Council, has joined Sruthijith KK, editor-in-chief of Mint, for a conversation. Catch the LIVE updates of Day 2 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021:

