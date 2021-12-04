HTLS 2021: 'Aim was to win gold at Olympics': Bajrang Punia hopes to overcome 'shortcomings' for better show in Paris

Tokyo Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia, speaking on Day 5 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021, said that after missing out on the prestigious gold medal earlier this summer, he hopes for a better show in Paris in 2024 Summer Olympics.

The freestyle wrestler, who competed in the 65-kg weight category, had lost to defeating Kazakhstan’s Daulet Niyazbekov by a margin of 8-0 in the playoffs to claim the bronze medal.

"My aim was to win gold at the Olympics. I sustained an injury one month before the Olympics. But whatever short comings I have, I am sure I will be able to overcome them at Paris Games," Bajrang told Shivani Gupta, the senior associate of CNN-News18.

It was India's seventh medal in wrestling at the Olympics and fifth bronze.

"Athletes now head into Olympic Games wanting not just to participate, but to win a gold medal. The buck changes after Sushil Kumar’s medals at Beijing and Tokyo, especially in wrestling," he added.

Bajrang further said that not just him, the entire Indian contingent will be aiming to better their performance in Paris, having already claimed a record medal haul in Tokyo. India won seven medals in Tokyo - one gold, two silver medals and four bronze

“A lot of players win multiple medals at the Olympics. One medal is not satisfying enough for athletes. Despite winning gold, athletes are looking forward to winning more golds in Paris. Some athletes came perilously close to winning a medal but they couldn’t. They surely want to get to the top at the Paris Games,” he added.