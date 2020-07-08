Updated: Jul 08, 2020 15:11 IST

Actor Manish Chaudhari enjoys cinema more than any entertainment medium. “Watching stars on 70 mm is how we all have grown up. ‘Bade parde pai nai dekha, toh kya dekha!’ is cliché that we have lived with. So, being a movie buff, I love Hindi films and became an actor to live cinema for real,” he said.

With films like ‘Uri,’ ‘Batla House,’ ‘Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year’ along with TV shows like ‘Powder’ and ‘Everest,’ Manish has been working across mediums but cinema remains his first love. “TV has reservations where as in films and OTT actors get to fly. A lot can be done with the stories on these two mediums whereas TV works on fix rules. Also, at the same time all three mediums have their set audience and reach. As an actor you have to be in full command on the character else our audience is too smart to understand that the actor lost the connect,” said Manish over the phone.

Acting became passion for him when he went to study BA Honors in English at the Kirori Mal College, DU. Telling about his early days, he said, “My college in Delhi is the best place to be for any youngster as it gives clear vision of what you are and what you can become. While studying, I become part of College Theatre Society as I was also a member of Amateur Theatre Group in my school. Acting gave me an instant kick. I knew this is what I love doing and wanted to do if I got the right opportunities.”

Manish left Delhi in 1995 and moved to Mumbai to pursue his dream of becoming an actor. In 2003, he debuted with film, ‘Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula.’ Talking about his journey of playing Jogi in his debut film to portraying Shekhawat in ‘Aarya’, he said, “It has been a rewarding journey and with each character I have lived cinema. My character was all alive in director Ram Madhavni’s head and this is what he made us believe too. We all were living our characters. Like, I was living Shekhawat all the time during the shoot —what he thinks, how he will react and that fear needs to come across whenever the character is on the screen. When I heard the story, I knew it was different yet it was in the league of what is happening around so that’s the reason why each character is so real.”

Manish shot for one of his film in Lucknow of late, “The city is the land of yummy food and ghazals, I have shot many a times there. But when I shot for ‘Batla House’, I got a chance to experience the beauty of city closely and what a place it is, so rich in culture and archaeology that you are left all amazed.”