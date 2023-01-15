- 4 degrees in Rajasthan; cold wave alerts for these states | Top updates

The north and northwest India on Sunday continued to reel under bone-chilling cold conditions with the minimum temperature in Rajasthan's Fatehpur in Sikar district dipping to minus 4.7 degree Celsius.

Frosty winds brought the minimum temperatures down to the range of 3 to 5 degree Celsius in many areas of north and northwest India. The Met Office said cold wave to severe cold wave conditions prevailed in parts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and west Madhya Pradesh

Top updates on cold wave in north and northwest India:

1. Punjab's Faridkot shivered at -1 degree Celsius. Amritsar recorded a minimum of 1.6 degree Celsius. Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Bathinda and Gurdaspur experienced cold weather conditions at 4.9, 4.2, 8, 1 and 3.7 degree Celsius respectively.

2. Churu, located near the Thar desert, recorded the season's lowest minimum temperature of - 2.5 degree Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

3. The mercury fell to 4.7 degree Celsius at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station. A cold wave saw the minimum temperature drop to 2.6 degree Celsius at Jafarpur, 3.8 degree Celsius at Lodhi Road, 3 degree Celsius at Ayanagar, and 3.2 degree Celsius at Ridge in the national capital.

4. Night temperatures in most places of Kashmir settled below the freezing point even as the weather office has forecast a further dip in the minimum temperature over the next few days in view of dry weather. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.6 degree Celsius on Saturday night – half a degree down from the night before. Pahalgam in Anantnag district registered a low of -10.9 degree Celsius - down five degree Celsius from a night earlier. It was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir.

5. The weather bureau said minimum temperatures are likely to fall further by about 2 degree Celsius over many parts of northwest and central India till January 17-18 and cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely over many parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, and Delhi during this period.

(With inputs from PTI)

