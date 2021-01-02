e-paper
Home / India News / 1.60 crore people to get Covid-19 shots in phase-I: Tamil Nadu minister

1.60 crore people to get Covid-19 shots in phase-I: Tamil Nadu minister

india Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 18:57 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Coimbatore
A medic administers Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), during the Phase- 3 trials.
A medic administers Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), during the Phase- 3 trials.(PTI)
         

Tamil Nadu has taken steps to administer Covid-19 vaccine to 1.60 crore people across the state in the first phase, Health Minister Dr Vijayabhaskar said on Saturday.

Talking to reporters at the ESI Hospital here during a special camp as part of the dry run, he said it is being carried out to identify the problems and challenges of administering the vaccine.

A total of 47,200 vaccine centres have been established and 21,200 health workers trained for the purpose, he said.

At least 17 places in five districts have been identified for the trial run for which 425 workers have been trained, he said.

The vaccinated person has been asked to wait for 30 minutes for observation, he pointed out.

Six lakh health workers like doctors, nurses in 2,881 government hospitals and 35,403 private hospitals would be administered the vaccine in the first phase, he said.

Only one person in the state was found affected by the new strain of the virus reported in the UK, he said.

Local Administration Minister S P Velumani lauded the efforts of the medical teams and frontline workers for making the city safe, and thanked Palaniswami for sanctioning adequate funds to fight the virus and opening ‘Amma’ clinics in the district.

A function featuring a flower shower from a helicopter as part of 13th edition of Kovai Vizha by CII and Young Indians was organised at the hospital to honour the frontline workers who had served and sacrificed their lives during the pandemic.

