1.5 years vs 19 years: In Sergio Gor's India-US trade deal update, a dig at EU FTA

US ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Thursday shared an update regarding the India-US trade deal, while taking a dig at the European Union for its delayed negotiations for the free trade agreement with New Delhi.

New Delhi, May 20 (ANI): U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Union MoS (I/Charge) Jitendra Singh during a bilateral meeting, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (@USAmbIndia X/ANI Photo) (@USAmbIndia X)

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Speaking at an event at the American Chamber of Commerce in New Delhi, the US envoy stated that the interim deal between Washington and New Delhi is on the table to be finalised.

"Our current interim trade agreement is on the table to be finalised, unlocking prosperity for both nations. We look forward to completing the details of a new bilateral trade agreement that will expand market access, reduce barriers, and create greater certainty for businesses on both sides," said Gor.

He added that a delegation from the US will have another look at the deal, before it is finalised and locked in.

"Last month, an Indian delegation visited Washington, D.C. to help finalise the trade deal. Next month, a US delegation will also focus on the agreement," the US envoy said.

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{{^usCountry}} As he shared this update, the US official also took a veiled jibe at the European Union and the free trade agreement it signed with India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As he shared this update, the US official also took a veiled jibe at the European Union and the free trade agreement it signed with India. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to the ongoing negotiations between India and the US despite the announcement of the deal, Gor stated that these negotiations have lasted for only one and a half years, unlike "19 years with the European Union." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to the ongoing negotiations between India and the US despite the announcement of the deal, Gor stated that these negotiations have lasted for only one and a half years, unlike "19 years with the European Union." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The India-EU FTA was signed in January 2026. Dubbed as the "mother of all deals," the trade agreement comes after long-running negotiations, which first began in 2007. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The India-EU FTA was signed in January 2026. Dubbed as the "mother of all deals," the trade agreement comes after long-running negotiations, which first began in 2007. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We are confident that in the coming weeks and months, this trade deal will be finalised," Gor added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We are confident that in the coming weeks and months, this trade deal will be finalised," Gor added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} About the India-US trade deal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About the India-US trade deal {{/usCountry}}

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India and the US announced the trade deal in February 2026. With scant details on the agreement, the trade deal brought tariff relief for India by taking down the levy from 50 per cent to 18 per cent.

As per Gor, the deal, once finalised and implemented, will strengthen supply chains, catalyse new investments, and drive sustained inclusive growth.

Also Read | Within hours, White House revises India-US trade deal fact sheet. See changes

"Our shared ambition of achieving $500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030 reflects the connectivity between our economies, the confidence built, and the scale of opportunity. We stand at a remarkable moment. Over the last two decades, bilateral trade has grown from about $20 billion to over $220 billion in goods and services — an eleven‑fold increase that reflects deep trust and strengthened economic integration," the US envoy added.

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