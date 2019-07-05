Man arrested for killing, eating neighbour’s dog in Guwahati

Police in Assam’s Guwahati have arrested a man for allegedly stealing a neighbour’s pet dog and eating its meat after killing it, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place at Hatigaon locality on Wednesday night. Police have arrested the man from Manipur, who was staying at a rented accommodation in the city, on the same night based on a complaint by the dog’s owner.

“On Wednesday night, we received a complaint from a lady called Simran Kumari, a resident of Brindaban Path, alleging that her pet dog had been stolen by a neighbour,” said inspector Ratan Das of Hatigaon police station.

A police team reached the man’s house and found that he and a few others were preparing and eating suspected dog meat. Four of them were brought to the police station for interrogation.

“We have arrested the youth who had rented the place and is accused of stealing and killing the dog. The three others, who had come from Manipur to appear for an exam, have been released,” said Das.

A case under section 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for killing an animal and 379 for theft has been registered and further investigations are on.

