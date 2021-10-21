Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses: Tharoor says govt partly redeemed itself, Khera replies ‘insult to millions’
india news

1 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses: Tharoor says govt partly redeemed itself, Khera replies ‘insult to millions’

Shashi Tharoor said that the Union government redeemed itself but Pawan Khera commented credit given to the government was an insult to the millions who suffered because of the pandemic.
"After severe mismanagement of the second #Covid wave & botching the vaccination orders that might have prevented it, Govt has now partly redeemed," Shashi Tharoor tweeted.(File Photo)
Updated on Oct 21, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Written by Srivatsan K C | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

On the day India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive administered the billionth dose, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Pawan Khera sparred over the feat on Twitter, with the former saying that the Union government redeemed itself with the latter commenting that credit given to the government was an insult to the millions who suffered because of the pandemic.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor maintained that the Centre should remain accountable for “its earlier failure” but called the achievement a matter of pride for the countrymen. He also said that there was a “severe mismanagement” of the second wave of infections in the country.

“This is a matter of pride for all Indians. Let’s give the Government credit. After severe mismanagement of the second #Covid wave & botching the vaccination orders that might have prevented it, Govt has now partly redeemed itself. It remains accountable for its earlier failures,” Tharoor tweeted, citing a news report about the feat.

However, the party’s national spokesperson Pawan Khera seemed displeased with Tharoor’s tweet and replied that the credit belonged to the scientists and the medical fraternity of the nation. He also commented that crediting the government was an insult to the “millions of families” who suffered due to “widespread Covid mismanagement.” Further, the leader also went on to say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to the families before seeking credit for the vaccination program.

“Giving credit to govt is an insult to millions of families who suffered and are still suffering from the after effects & side effects of widespread Covid mismanagement. Before seeking credit, PM must apologise to those families. Credit belongs to scientists & medical fraternity,” Khera said in a tweet, quoting Tharoor’s tweet.

The open exchange between the two leaders on the social media came even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed, earlier in the day, that opposition leaders have not congratulated the scientists of the country in their bid to not acknowledge Modi’s efforts.

“On a momentous day like this, when India achieves the 100 crore vaccine milestone, India’s opposition’s petulance is on stark display. Not one opposition leader has congratulated our scientists and health workers just because they don’t want to acknowledge PM Modi’s super effort,” BJP leader and party’s IT department in-charge Amit Malviya tweeted.

Several BJP leaders, including PM Modi, home minister Amit Shah, union ministers and chief ministers have all conveyed their wishes on the milestone.

