1 civilian killed, 7 of his kin injured in Kupwara shelling

india

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 01:25 IST

A civilian was killed while seven members of his family sustained injuries in cross-border shelling by Pakistan in north Kashmir’s Machil sector on Wednesday, police said.

Police have identified the civilian as Mohammad Yusuf Khan (70), a resident of Thali Duji village. A senior police official said the shelling began late on Monday. “The shell landed close to a house, causing the death of one civilian and injuries to his seven family members. The injured are stable.”

This is the second civilian death in Kupwara district in the last 10 days. A 25-year-old woman was killed at Tanghdar last week. Earlier, two soldiers were killed in shelling in the same region.

In light of the frequent cross-border firings, the Jammu and Kashmir government had issued an advisory last week, asking people living close to the Line of Control (LoC) to avoid venturing out during shelling. The spurt has also triggered panic among the people living close to the LoC at Tanghdar, Keran, Machil, Gurez and Uri sectors.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 01:24 IST