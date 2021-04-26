1 Covid patient can infect 406 if physical distancing measures are not followed, says govt

Inability to follow proper physical distancing measures can result in one person infecting 406 people with the SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes the coronavirus disease, in the span of just 30 days, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Monday. “Research has shown if no physical distancing measures are followed, one person can infect 406 people in 30 days,” an official during a press briefing on the steps taken, preparedness and updates on Covid-19.

Dr VK Paul, Niti Aayog’s member (health), urged citizens to not go out until absolutely necessary, wear masks even when at home and cautioned people against inviting outsiders. "In this Covid-19 situation, please don't go out unnecessarily, and even within the family wear a mask. It is very important to wear a mask. Do not invite people into your home," Dr Paul said. "Social distancing is key and masks and sanitisers reduce risks," he added.

"If exposure through physical distancing is reduced by 50% 1 person ends up infecting only 15 people instead of 406, reducing it by 75% means 1 individual can infect only 2.5 people. We request everyone to understand this aspect, and pay attention to both clinical management and infection control," Dr Paul added.

Also Read: It's time to start wearing masks inside homes to prevent Covid-19, says govt

A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) found that a Covid-19 patient can infect 406 people in 30 days if preventive measures such as lockdown and social distancing are not properly implemented.

By adopting proper preventive measures the possibility of the infection can be reduced to an average of just two-and-a-half people per infected individual in the same period, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary with the Union ministry of health, told reporters during a press briefing on April 8. Terming social distancing a “social vaccine” for the masses in Covid-19 management Agarwal asked people to abide by proper social distancing norms. “Hence, again request you to follow social distancing, it is a social vaccine in management of Covid-19,” he urged.

The officials also cautioned against occupying hospital beds out of panic, asking people to get admitted only when their doctors recommend. "We have to reduce the number of cases and use hospital resources optimally. The judicious use of oxygen is very important. Right now, there is an unnecessary panic," AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said on Monday.