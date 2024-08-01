1 dead, 28 missing after cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh; rescue operation on

One person has died and at least 28 are missing after cloudburst incidents in Himachal Pradesh, prompting a major search and rescue operation by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), reported news agency ANI. Shimla cloudburst: The SDRF team at the spot for the search and rescue operation.

A cloudburst occurred late last night in the Samej Khad area of Rampur in Shimla district, causing sudden and severe flooding. A total of 19 people went missing after the incident, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap said.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, police and home guards have started rescue operations.

Drones are also being used to locate the missing people, Kashyap added.

Another cloudburst was reported in Thaltukhod of the Padhar subdivision in the Mandi district. One body has been recovered and nine people are reported missing, Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan said.

Several houses have been damaged due to the severe flooding.

District administration and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been dispatched to the affected area.

Meanwhile, scary visuals from various parts of Himachal Pradesh have surfaced, showing the swollen Beas River as it surges through valleys and towns.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates