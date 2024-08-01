 1 dead, 28 missing after cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh; rescue operation on | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

1 dead, 28 missing after cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh; rescue operation on

ByHT News Desk
Aug 01, 2024 09:37 AM IST

1 dead, 28 missing after cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh; rescue operation on

One person has died and at least 28 are missing after cloudburst incidents in Himachal Pradesh, prompting a major search and rescue operation by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), reported news agency ANI.

Shimla cloudburst: The SDRF team at the spot for the search and rescue operation.
Shimla cloudburst: The SDRF team at the spot for the search and rescue operation.

A cloudburst occurred late last night in the Samej Khad area of Rampur in Shimla district, causing sudden and severe flooding. A total of 19 people went missing after the incident, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap said.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, police and home guards have started rescue operations.

Drones are also being used to locate the missing people, Kashyap added.

Another cloudburst was reported in Thaltukhod of the Padhar subdivision in the Mandi district. One body has been recovered and nine people are reported missing, Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan said.

Several houses have been damaged due to the severe flooding.

District administration and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been dispatched to the affected area.

Meanwhile, scary visuals from various parts of Himachal Pradesh have surfaced, showing the swollen Beas River as it surges through valleys and towns.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / India News / 1 dead, 28 missing after cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh; rescue operation on
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On