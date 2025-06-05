1 dead, 92 fall ill from ‘food poisoning’ at Hyderabad mental health facility

In the wake of over 90 patients falling ill due to suspected food poisoning at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) in Erragadda, Hyderabad, the Telangana government has taken swift action and has terminated the diet contract. The Superintendent of IMH has issued an order terminating the services of diet contractor following the food poisoning at Institute of Mental Health (IMH) Hyderabad, (Representational Image)

On Tuesday morning one patient died, and 92 others were affected due to suspected food poisoining. Of these 18 were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for better care, according to the Superintendent of IMH.

The Superintendent of IMH has issued an order terminating the services of diet contractor G Jaipal Reddy, citing "gross negligence" and a "serious breach of contract." The incident occurred on June 2 when patients consumed contaminated food, leading to acute gastroenteritis cases, authorities said.

Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty reported an outbreak of diarrhea and vomiting at the Mental Health Institute, with 15 cases initially reported on Tuesday morning. One patient, Karan, admitted for mental health issues, collapsed and passed away despite CPR efforts. By evening, 60-70 additional patients reported similar symptoms, and all are under observation and receiving treatment.

Telangana Medical and Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha visited victims who fell ill at the Erragadda Mental Health Centre in Hyderabad, expressing grief over the incident.

In a post on X, the minister announced that steps are being taken to prevent such incidents from recurring. He directed officials to terminate the hospital's diet contractor and ensure better treatment for the victims. The minister confirmed that the health condition of all affected individuals is stable.

