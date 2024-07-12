10 Bangladeshi nationals held in Tripura for illegal entry: Police

Agartala: Ten Bangladeshi nationals, including four women and a child, were arrested from different parts of Tripura in the last 24 hours for illegally entering the country, according to officials. Of the total, seven were held from Agartala railway station in West Tripura district and three from South Tripura district, said police. (Representative Photo)

Police said they have identified seven of the arrested individuals as Ibrahim Hossain (24), a resident of Kalaroa in Bangladesh, Safikul Islam (32), Musamed Salina Begum (22), along with her son Samim Reze (7) and Mohammad Shimul Hossain (28), residents of Satkhira, Nur Nahar Juma (23), a resident of Pabna district, Taslima Kanum (24), a resident of Narail and Meenu Khatun (19) of the Khulna district in Bangladesh.

Police said they entered the state without legal documents with the intention to move to other states. A complaint was lodged at the Government Railway Police Station (GRP) and the arrested persons were forwarded to the court on Friday, said a police officer.

In a separate case, three Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended from Sarom railway station in a joint operation of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Sabroom police.

In the preliminary interrogation, they nationals revealed the name of an Indian tout, identified as Thakai Mog (26), involved with human trafficking in the area. Later, Mog was apprehended from Doulbari village in Sabroom on Thursday, said police.

Tripura shares a total 856 km long international border with Bangladesh, parts of some patches are yet to be fenced.