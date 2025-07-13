‘10 days of pain before murder by father': Tennis player Radhika Yadav’s friend reveals disturbing details

Himaanshika Singh Rajput, who claims to be the best friend of murdered Haryana tennis player Radhika Yadav, dropped second part of a video in which she claims to be sharing revelations behind the sportsperson's killing by her father on Thursday, July 10, at their residence in Haryana's Gurugram. The Father of the deceased Radhika Yadav, Deepak Yadav, being taken to police remand after the court's order, in Gurugram on Friday. (ANI )

In the second part of the video, Himaanshika Singh Rajput alleged that Radhika Yadav had been suffering for the last 10 days before her murder and had told her father she was willing to do whatever he says.

Calling the murder premeditated, Himaanshika said Radhika Yadav's father was planning to kill her for three days.

Preliminary probe has suggested that Radhika Yadav's 49-year-old father, Deepak Yadav, was unhappy with her success as a tennis player and growing popularity in social media as well.

“I have been with her, I knew her well. She was a very decent girl but in the last 10 days, her life had become miserable. She had told her father she's willing to do whatever he says and will live on his terms. But her father was so out of his mind that he had no expression on his face,” Himaanshika said in the video.

More revelations by Radhika Yadav's friend

Himaanshika Singh Rajput, in the first part of the video posted on Instagram, alleged that Radhika Yadav's parents were extremely controlling and were sensitive to societal pressure.

Himaanshika said she and Radhika were close for the last eight to ten years, alleged that she was suffering and felt suffocated at home as she needed to explain every activity to her parents.

“She loved getting clicked photos and recording videos but left all those hobbies due to parental pressure as they thought what society would think of them. They were extremely orthodox,” she alleged in the two and half minutes long video on her Instagram handle captioning it as “Part-I” which has garnered more than two million views and about 3000 comments in less than 24 hours.

Himaanshika also has uploaded another video which she has especially created remembering her deceased friend Radhika.

Meanwhile, a neighbour in the native village of the Yadav family in Wazirabad, once made famous by controversial influencer Elvish Yadav, alleged Deepak was unhappy with Radhika’s choice of a partner.

“Radhika wanted to marry someone outside her caste but her father wanted the marriage in the same caste. He was old school and conservative.” an earlier Hindustan Times report quoted as saying the 47-year-old neighbour, who requested anonymity.

Radhika Yadav was shot in the back four times with a licensed revolver by her father in their Gurugram residence on Thursday.