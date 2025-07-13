'Hang me if...': Radhika Yadav's father makes plea to family amid murder probe

Deepak Yadav, who is accused of fatally shooting his daughter Radhika Yadav at their home in Gurugram, broke down after meeting his relatives, according to investigators in the case. The Father of the deceased Radhika Yadav, accused Deepak Yadav being brought out of the court and taken to a one-day Police remand after the court's order, in Gurugram on Friday. (ANI )

The 51-year-old has also urged them to ensure that he is executed for killing his daughter.

“He said he has committed kanya vadh (slaughter of his daughter)," Vijay Yadav, Radhika Yadav's uncle, told ANI. "He said it in the police station, too, that if there is a rule of hanging, then hang him...”

Police officers interrogating Deepak have said that his replies to their questions were few.

“He has offered limited information. Probably, he is in a state of shock or remorse...,” said an investigator, who did not wish to be named, told Hindustan Times.

He also told police that he suspected that “people were talking about him living on his daughter’s earnings”, which made him feel “humiliated”, police said.

Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old state-level tennis player, was shot dead allegedly by her father at their residence in Gurgaon on July 10. The victim, who ran her own tennis academy, was shot three times in the back while she was cooking in the kitchen of their three-storey home.

During police questioning, Deepak revealed that he was taunted by others for “living off his daughter's earnings”. He further claimed that these remarks had hurt his “pride” and he had been depressed for the past 15 days.

Meanwhile, investigators part of the case gave a clean chit to Radhika’s mother, Manju Yadav, saying that she neither knew about Deepak’s alleged plan to murder their daughter nor had she witnessed the shooting.

“She had no inkling that Deepak was going to kill their daughter,” he said. “There was initial suspicion that she might have also been involved in the killing but nothing adverse was found against her. Investigation indicated that Deepak had acted alone in Radhika’s murder,” Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said.

(Inputs from Debashish Karmakar)