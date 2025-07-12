‘Maine kanya vadh kardi’: What Haryana tennis player Radhika Yadav's father said after killing her

Father of 25-year-old Haryana tennis player Radhika Yadav, who shot her dead with a licensed revolver on Thursday, said he had lost his mind and killed his daughter in a conversation with his brother shortly after the crime. Deepak Yadav, the father of Radhika Yadav accused of killing her on Thursday, July 10 (ANI Grab )

Vijay Yadav, Radhika Yadav's uncle said “there is no bigger punishment than realisation when a person himself is guilty.”

"Mereko ye kaha ki bhai, maine kanya vadh kar diya hai. Mujhe maar do...vajah nahi batayi… kehta bas bhai dimag kharab ho gaya tha [He said brother, I killed my daughter, kill me… he did not tell any reason… He said that he had lost his mind," Vijay Yadav said.

“Her father used to take her for training at 5 in the morning, and used to bring her back in the evening till the training was on. She had stopped going anywhere and everything else... He said it in the police station, too, that if there is a rule of hanging, then hang him,” Vijay Yadav said, according to a video byte posted by news agency ANI.

"She was a tennis coach. In my opinion, she had not opened any academy of her own... These people were rich from the beginning. Her father has worked very hard. When everyone in their village had kutcha houses, they had a pucca house... There is no bigger punishment than realisation when a person himself is guilty," Radhika Yadav's uncle added.

Radhika Yadav murder

State-level tennis player Radhika Yadav was cremated on Friday evening, a day after her father shot her dead at point blank range at their Gurugram residence.

Deepak Yadav, 49, reportedly confessed to the crime, with several unconfirmed reports making multiple claims on the motive of the murder, including “taunts”, a tennis academy, Instagram reel and a music video.

A Gurugram court sent Deepak Yadav to 14 days' judicial custody on Saturday.

The 25-year-old received four bullets, three in the back and one in the shoulder, according to the postmortem report by a board of three doctors, said police on Friday. That done, her body was handed over to the family and taken for last rites to the family’s village in Wazirabad close by.

New shocking details

Deepak Yadav allegedly shot his daughter Radhika Yadav four times in the back while she was cooking breakfast in the kitchen of their three-storey home in Block-G of Sushant Lok-2 around 10.30am on Thursday, police said.

“He admitted during questioning that he planned the murder,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, according to an earlier Hindustan Times report.

“He typically bought milk himself in the mornings, but on Thursday, he asked his son to go instead. Once alone with Radhika, he pumped four bullets into her while she was cooking breakfast,” he added.