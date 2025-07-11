Tennis player Radhika Yadav's last rites performed in Gurugram, day after murder by father

State-level tennis player Radhika Yadav's last rites were performed in Haryana's Gurugram on Friday, a day after her murder by her father who shot her with a licensed revolver. Radhika was shot by her father over a dispute regarding her not shutting down her tennis academy.(HT Photo)

Family members of Radhika Yadav were seen taking her mortal remains for cremation.

The 25-year-old tennis star was shot by her father, Deepak Yadav, at their residence in Sushant Lok Phase 2 in Gurugram's Sector 57.

Deepak, who confessed to the crime, was produced before court and sent to one-day police custody.

He allegedly shot Radhika three times over a dispute on her not shutting down her tennis academy. During police questioning, Deepak revealed that he was taunted by others for “living off his daughter's earnings”.

He further said that these remarks had hurt his “pride” and he had been depressed for the past 15 days. Deepak said that since his family was well-off, it was not required for Radhika to work.

Gurugram Police PRO Sandeep Kumar said that Deepak was running a rental business and was “financially well off”. “…That is the reason he was unhappy with Radhika running a tennis academy. However, it was her passion and she continued to run it,” Kumar added.

“He wanted her to shut down the academy, but she refused. He finally shot her dead over the same dispute," assistant commissioner of police Yashwant Yadav said.

Deepak was taken into police custody based on accounts by his family members. Radhika's uncle, Kuldeep Yadav, who resides on the second floor of the same house, said he heard a “loud explosion” following which he rushed downstairs.

“I saw my niece Radhika lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen," he said, adding that his son had also rushed to the spot. Radhika was then taken to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Kuldeep said that his brother had a licensed 32 bore revolver, which he used for the crime. He added that at the time of the incident, only Radhika, her mother and Deepak were on the first floor.