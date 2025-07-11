'1 of 4 bullets shot went through-and-through': What tennis player Radhika Yadav's autopsy says

Tennis player Radhika Yadav was shot four times, according to the autopsy report. This is in contrast to the FIR which said that she was shot thrice. Deepak Yadav, father of Radhika Yadav, killed her on Thursday at their home in Gurugram in a fit of rage. (Facebook/ANI)

According to the postmortem findings, one of the bullets had a through-and-through trajectory - entering and exiting - causing wounds at two locations, which may have led to the confusion. The autopsy has confirmed four entry wounds in total.

Radhika Yadav was shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav, at their home in Gurugram on Thursday over a dispute about not shutting her tennis academy. Radhika was a state-level tennis player.

Deepak Yadav, who was arrested on Thursday from his home, has confessed to killing his daughter. He told police that their family was well off, so Radhika did not need to run the academy. However, she did not listen to him and continued to pursue her passion. Enraged over this, he shot her at their home.

Radhika's uncle, Kuldeep Yadav, who lives on the second floor of the same house in Gurugram's Sector 57, told police that he suddenly heard a "loud explosion" and rushed to the first floor, where Deepak and his family resided, when the incident happened.

“I saw my niece Radhika lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen. My son, Piyush Yadav, also rushed to the first floor,” Kuldeep told the police in a statement, as per a PTI report.

Radhika was rushed to a private hospital after being shot, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Deepak Yadav was presented at a city court on Friday and has been sent to one-day remand.

What the accused told police

Radhika Yadav’s father Deepak Yadav told police that he was unhappy with his daughter running a tennis academy and had asked her multiple times to close it; however, she did not budge.

“Even after being asked to close the training academy multiple times, she (Radhika) refused to do so which led to a family dispute. In a fit of rage, he (Deepak Yadav) shot his daughter three times using his licensed weapon and killed her,” said Gurugram Police PRO Sandeep Kumar, reported ANI.

“The father (Deepak) has a rental business, he earns well and is financially well-off and that is the reason he was unhappy with Radhika running a tennis academy. However, it was her passion and she continued to run it,” he added.