Radhika Yadav's father sent to remand, cops deny honour killing angle to murder
As per the police, Deepak confessed to the murder during initial questioning. The accused was presented before the city court on Friday.
Radhika Yadav's father - Deepak Yadav - has been sent to one-day remand for the murder of the 25-year-old tennis player. The 49-year-old was arrested by police on Thursday.
As per the police, Deepak confessed to the murder during initial questioning. The accused was presented before the city court on Friday.
"We have been granted a 1-day remand. Ammunition has to be recovered. They have a plot of land from a village near Rewari; the ammunition has to be retrieved from there," Inspector Vinod Kumar, SHO of the Sector 56 police station told reporters.
Amid the investigation, several reports claimed that the father-daughter duo had arguments about her social media activity and a music video she starred in. However, police officials have stated that nothing “concrete” has been discovered with regards to a social media angle to her death.
As per Gurugram police's PRO Sandeep Kumar, Deepak shot his daughter three times due to a dispute over her tennis academy.
"The accused, her father Deepak was arrested by the police and the murder weapon, a licenced pistol was seized from the spot. On interrogation from the accused, he admitted being upset with his daughter running a tennis academy. He said he was financially well off so his daughter need not run the academy. They had frequent arguments about this," Kumar told reporters.
Radhika's uncle - Kuldeep Yadav - heard the gunshots on Thursday and rushed to his brother's residence, only to find the 25-year-old lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen.
Radhika was then rushed to a private hospital by her relatives, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.