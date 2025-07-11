Radhika Yadav's father sent to remand, cops deny honour killing angle to murder

Radhika Yadav's father - Deepak Yadav - has been sent to one-day remand for the murder of the 25-year-old tennis player. The 49-year-old was arrested by police on Thursday. Deepak Yadav, father of Radhika Yadav, shot her three times at their residence in Gurugram(Facebook/ANI)

As per the police, Deepak confessed to the murder during initial questioning. The accused was presented before the city court on Friday.

"We have been granted a 1-day remand. Ammunition has to be recovered. They have a plot of land from a village near Rewari; the ammunition has to be retrieved from there," Inspector Vinod Kumar, SHO of the Sector 56 police station told reporters.

Amid the investigation, several reports claimed that the father-daughter duo had arguments about her social media activity and a music video she starred in. However, police officials have stated that nothing “concrete” has been discovered with regards to a social media angle to her death.

As per Gurugram police's PRO Sandeep Kumar, Deepak shot his daughter three times due to a dispute over her tennis academy.

"The accused, her father Deepak was arrested by the police and the murder weapon, a licenced pistol was seized from the spot. On interrogation from the accused, he admitted being upset with his daughter running a tennis academy. He said he was financially well off so his daughter need not run the academy. They had frequent arguments about this," Kumar told reporters.

Radhika's uncle - Kuldeep Yadav - heard the gunshots on Thursday and rushed to his brother's residence, only to find the 25-year-old lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen.

Radhika was then rushed to a private hospital by her relatives, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.