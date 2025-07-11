Neeraj Chopra reacts to Radhika Yadav's murder: ‘In families, you should…’

The murder of tennis player Radhika Yadav in Haryana's Gurugram has put the sporting community in a state of shock. Radhika Yadav, 25, a tennis coach and national-level player, was shot dead by her father at the family's residence after a disagreement regarding her tennis academy. Radhika Yadav and Neeraj Chopra(PTI)

A Gurugram court on Friday sent Radhika's father Deepak Yadav to police custody for a day. He has confessed to the crime.

The unfortunate death of the tennis player, hailing from Haryana, has received condolences from athletes as well as celebrities from Bollywood. Neeraj Chopra, the country's stalwart javelin thrower, has also reacted to the murder, calling for families to support each other to prevent such incidents.

The Olympic medallist said the female athletes from Haryana are doing wonders for the country and the women athletes should be idolised and followed.

"I was speaking to a few people about this before. We already have some excellent examples of female athletes from Haryana doing wonders for the country. In families, you should support each other, and those (women athletes) who are doing well should be idolised and followed," NDTV quoted javeline star Neeraj Chopra as saying.

What police found out in Radhika Yadav's murder?

Radhika was allegedly shot by her father at the family's double-storey home in the upscale Sushant Lok area in Gurugram. A Gurugram court has sent the accused to police custody for a year.

After the court sent the accused to one-day custody, a police official said that they had sought a two-day remand of the accused.

"We have to recover the ammunition of his licensed revolver (used in the crime). We have to verify how much ammunition he had procured," he said.

Asked from where the recovery has to be made, the official said, "The accused owns land in Kasam village near Rewari. We have to get the ammunition from there."

Police said they were investigating all possible angles in the murder, including what the player's mother was doing when the incident occurred.