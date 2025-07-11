Radhika Yadav shot dead while mother was on same floor: Chilling details emerge in tennis star's murder

As the investigation into Radhika Yadav's murder continues, the victim's uncle has revealed that the tennis player's death took place with her mother on the same floor. Radhika Yadav was allegedly murdered by her father.(HT Photo/PTI)

Radhika Yadav, a state-level tennis player, was murdered by her father in their Gurugram residence. The 25-year-old woman was shot with a .32 bore revolver.

Speaking to PTI, Radhika's uncle, Kuldeep Yadav, told police that her mother - Manju Yadav - was on the same floor at the time of the murder.

In the FIR, Kuldeep said that Radhika and her mother, Manju, lived on the first floor of their Sushant Lok residence.

As per an India Today report, Manju claimed she was unaware of the motive behind Radhika's killing.

“I don’t know why Deepak killed her, Manju told police, adding that she had a fever and was resting in her room. Reports further added that Manju has refused to record a statement with the police.

Success of tennis academy reason for murder

Radhika's uncle was the one who rushed to the crime scene after the sounds of gunshots on Thursday.

"My niece was a very good tennis player, and she had won several trophies. I am surprised why she was murdered. My brother has a licensed .32 bore revolver. It was lying there," Kuldeep told police officials.

Based on preliminary investigation, Radhika's father - Deepak Yadav - confessed to the police that he had killed his daughter. As per officials, the tennis player's academy was a source of contention between the father-daughter.

"Radhika used to run a tennis academy, and her father was not happy with it," Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said.