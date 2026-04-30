10 dead, roads choked, bookstore flooded: Bengaluru thrown into chaos after rain, storm | 5 points

A sudden spell of intense rain and hailstorm swept across Karnataka's Bengaluru on Wednesday evening, snapping the city out of peak summer heat but throwing normal life into disarray within hours and causing fatalities.

Bengaluru: Commuters make their way through a waterlogged Mysore Road following heavy rain, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, April 29, 2026.(PTI)

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The sharp downpour, accompanied by gusty winds, cooled the city after temperatures had soared to 37 degrees, but also led to widespread waterlogging, traffic congestion and flooding across several parts.

Several areas reported waist-deep water, while key government offices, including parts of Vidhana Soudha, were inundated. The sudden volume of rain overwhelmed civic infrastructure, leaving commuters stranded and disrupting routine activity across the city.

The storm also turned deadly, with seven people, including a child, killed after a compound wall collapsed at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, even as separate incidents of electrocution and structural damage were reported elsewhere.

Also Read | Seven killed after govt hospital wall collapses amid heavy rain in Bengaluru

1. Bengaluru rains and hailstorm: What happened

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{{^usCountry}} With the rains, the city, from being parched, witnessed severe waterlogging in just two hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the rains, the city, from being parched, witnessed severe waterlogging in just two hours. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} There was waist-deep water in several areas such as Richmond Town and Shanthinagar, resembling flowing streams. The city also witnessed widespread traffic chaos for long hours across multiple locations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There was waist-deep water in several areas such as Richmond Town and Shanthinagar, resembling flowing streams. The city also witnessed widespread traffic chaos for long hours across multiple locations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Unexpected rain caused waterlogging inside government offices, including corridors of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of power. The office of Leader of Opposition R Ashoka was also flooded. 2. 10 dead and several injured in Bengaluru {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unexpected rain caused waterlogging inside government offices, including corridors of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of power. The office of Leader of Opposition R Ashoka was also flooded. 2. 10 dead and several injured in Bengaluru {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Seven people, including a child, were killed and seven others injured when the compound wall of Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital collapsed due to heavy rains. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seven people, including a child, were killed and seven others injured when the compound wall of Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital collapsed due to heavy rains. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The death toll from Wednesday rose to 10 on Thursday, with three more deaths being reported, two due to electrocution and one caused by a structure collapsing during the storm, according to PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The death toll from Wednesday rose to 10 on Thursday, with three more deaths being reported, two due to electrocution and one caused by a structure collapsing during the storm, according to PTI. {{/usCountry}}

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The government hospital is located in a densely populated area and sees heavy daily footfall.

Vendors and small businesses frequently operate along its periphery, particularly near adjoining footpaths.

Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday asked the Karnataka government to take precautions to ensure that incidents like the collapse do not repeat, according to a PTI report.

"As per one version, it was an old compound, another version is that it was not constructed properly....I have seen that there are cracks in the compound. I have spoken to people there, the compound has to be repaired, and the street vendors and others who have been affected should be given compensation," Kharge said.

3. More deaths reported amid rain havoc

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In another incident, a 35-year-old man, identified as Raghu, died of electrocution on Bannerghatta Road near Vega City Mall.

In a separate case in Yarab Nagar, a student, Syed Sufiyan, died after coming into contact with a live electric wire while attempting to park his motorcycle during the rain, police said, according to another PTI report.

One more fatality was reported from Chamarajapet, where Manjunath died on the spot after a cement block fell and pierced through the roof of a house during the storm.

Civic authorities said at least 87 trees were uprooted and 131 branches snapped across the city, disrupting daily life.

Uprooting of trees was reported in many parts of the city, including Malleswaram, Shanthinagar and Seshadripuram.

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According to the Greater Bengaluru Authority command and control centre, trees fell in at least 50 locations.

Also Read | Bengaluru rains flood iconic Church Street bookstore, over 4000 books destroyed: ‘This feels terrible’

4. Vehicle movement disrupted, city gridlocks

Since the downpour occurred in the evening, many office-goers struggled to return home. There were also reports of disruptions in Metro services.

Vehicular movement across key arterial roads and junctions was severely affected, with vehicles moving at a snail’s pace.

Several low-lying areas were inundated, PTI reported.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel, along with traffic police and civic staff, were deployed at multiple locations to clear stalled vehicles and uprooted trees, and to regulate traffic movement.

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Pumps were used to clear inundated roads, officials said.

5. Bookstore hit, reading community rallies online

The heavy rain that battered Bengaluru on Wednesday wreaked havoc on one of the city's iconic bookstores. The Bookworm, located on Church Street, shared a series of pictures of the flooded shop with books floating in the water, HT earlier reported.

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“Due to Heavy rain in Bangalore we lost 4000 to 5000 books,” the bookstore wrote on its Instagram page. The first picture shows a ground, presumably outside the store, covered in hail.

The rest of the pictures show books submerged or floating in rainwaters that flooded the store.

While many expressed their sadness over the situation, some even offered to help and urged other book readers to pitch in as well.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Priyanjali Narayan ...Read More Priyanjali Narayan is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, with over two years of experience covering national and international news. She reports on breaking developments, writes in-depth explainers, and works on feature stories that examine the political, social, and cultural dimensions of both global and domestic affairs. Her work focuses on clarity, context, and making complex events accessible to a wide audience. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the India Today newsroom, where she specialised in explanatory journalism. There, she wrote detailed analyses of major domestic and international issues and produced feature stories that included interviews with prominent public figures. The role strengthened her ability to combine speed with depth in a fast-paced news environment. She holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in History from the University of Delhi. Her academic training continues to shape her storytelling, grounding her work in historical context and research-driven insight. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading personal essays and fiction, and is often planning her next trip, always seeking stories that deepen her understanding of people and places. Read Less

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