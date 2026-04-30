Seven killed after govt hospital wall collapses amid heavy rain in Bengaluru

Seven people were killed and seven others sustained injuries on Wednesday after a section of a compound wall collapsed near government-run Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru amid heavy rains, officials familiar with the matter said. Karnataka chief minister has announced ₹5 lakh solatium for the kin of each deceased , free treatment for the injured and an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visits the site of the collapse at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (ANI)

The incident occurred around 5.30 pm in Shivajinagar in central Bengaluru when a sudden downpour, accompanied by thunder and lightning, swept through parts of Bengaluru. Heavy rains, coupled with a hailstorm lashed the city on Wednesday, crippling normal life. By 5.30 pm, the city recorded 78.0 mm of rainfall.

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“Seven deaths have been confirmed by the CMO following the tragic wall collapse near the Bowring hospital premises,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The hospital, among the city’s oldest government-run institutions, is located in a densely populated area with vendors and small businesses frequently operating along its periphery, particularly near the footpaths adjoining the premises.

Preliminary accounts indicate that traders had set up stalls along both sides of the road near the hospital morgue, selling items such as bedsheets, fruits and children’s toys. When the rain intensified, many remained in place to protect their goods, while others passing through the area sought cover along the wall.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the site later in the evening and announced compensation of ₹5 lakh each for the families of deceased. “We will conduct an investigation, and if anyone is found responsible, action will be taken against them,” he added.

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In a statement released later on Wednesday, the CM said there was civil work going on inside the compound wall and the contractor was dumping soil against it.

“Prima facie, it appears to have fallen due to that pressure (of the soil being dumped). So I have asked the engineers - the Executive Engineer and Assistant Executive Engineer - whether they had checked if it had become weak or not,” he added.

He further questioned officials about the condition of the structure and coordination among departments.

“What action have you taken? Could you not even inspect an old wall? Is there no coordination among you? If you had been vigilant, this tragedy could have been avoided,” he said.

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HT reached out to the hospital for a response but did not get one till the time of going to print.

According to officials, the dilapidated structure collapsed during the downpour, trapping those beneath it. Eyewitnesses said people had gathered under tarpaulin sheets fixed along the wall moments before the incident. “The rain was very heavy and winds were strong. People rushed to take shelter near the wall. Within seconds, it came crashing down,” said a witness.

Residents and bystanders began rescue operations immediately, pulling people from the debris before emergency services reached the spot. Several injured individuals were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said he had cut short a meeting after being informed of the incident and was on his way to the location.

“I have spoken to the commissioner of police, that’s why I have cut off the meeting, and I am going to the spot immediately. I will see how we can help and what has to be done,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka criticised the government, calling the incident preventable. “

The loss of innocent lives is not just an accident -- it is a state-sponsored disaster born out of sheer administrative negligence,” he said.

He added that the government must take responsibility and ensure such incidents do not recur.