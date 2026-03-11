Gurugram Police leant of fatal wall collapse 2 hours after accident

Gurugram: District authorities remained in the dark about the fatal wall collapse that left seven men dead at a construction site in Gurugram’s Bilaspur for over two hours on Monday night and learned of the tragedy only after a hospital across the border in Rajasthan alerted them, officials said on Tuesday. Gurugram, India-March 10, 2026: Teams from the NDRF, Fire Department, and Police conducted a rescue operation in Sidhrawali construction site after a soil wall collapsed on the worker, seven workers died in this incident and 4 other injured, in Gurugram, India, on Tuesday, 10 March 2026. ((Photo/Hindustan Times)(Pic to go with Debashish Karmakar's story))

The incident took place around 7.30pm at a sewage treatment plant being constructed at an upcoming residential project. A concrete retention wall collapsed, triggering a soil cave-in that trapped workers.

Critically, no official at the site sent any alert or sought help from authorities, officials cited above said.

All seven deceased and four injured workers were taken to a government hospital in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, approximately 8km from the accident site.

Officials from the Rajasthan health department then alerted Gurugram police, who finally learned of the incident around 9.30pm.

Also Read | 7 killed after soil cave-in triggers wall collapse in Gurugram's Bilaspur, several feared trapped

DCP (Manesar) Deepak Kumar Jewaria confirmed the timeline.

“The incident took place by 7.30pm. We reached there only by 9.30pm,” he said.

The bodies were sent to Gurugram Civil Hospital Tuesday morning for autopsies and the disaster response and rescue teams were eventually roped in for rescue work.

The deceased were identified as Shiv Shankar, Parmeshwar Mahto, Mangal Mahto, Bhagirath Gope, Sanjeev Gope, and Dhananjay Mahto from Jharkhand, and Satish Kumar Yadav from Deeg, Rajasthan. Injured workers include Indrajeet, Chote Lal, and Shivkam from Nepal, and Deen Dayal Sharma from Dausa, Rajasthan.

Vishnu Kumar Yadav, brother of deceased Satish, alleged that private bouncers kept them away from the accident site.

“We visited two to three hospitals and were finally able to find his body at the government hospital in Bhiwadi after four hours,” he said adding that the firm officials have promised the family ₹50 lakh.

An FIR was registered Tuesday against firms Signature Global, Balajee Infratech, contractor Deen Dayal Sharma, project manager Dinesh Veer, and site safety officer Vikas Pandey under sections 105 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Sandeep Turan, PRO of Gurugram police, said the FIR was based on allegations by Satish’s second brother Murari Yadav that the firm had not ensured adequate safety arrangements.