7 killed after soil cave-in triggers wall collapse in Gurugram's Bilaspur, several feared trapped

At least seven workers died and three others left critically injured after a concrete retention wall collapsed at an under-construction site near Sidhrawali in Gurugram’s Bilaspur area on Monday night, police said. Authorities installed high mast lights and continued night-long debris removal while officials reached the spot to monitor operations near Sidhrawali in Bilaspur. (HT)

Investigators said a sewage treatment plant for an upcoming residential project is being built at the site, where the wall collapse triggered a soil cave-in at the basement. Survivors and contractors present at the site told police that at least 10 more workers are feared trapped under the debris.

Deepak Kumar Jewaria, deputy commissioner of police (Manesar), said the incident took place between 7.30pm and 8pm on Monday. “However, police received information about the incident after 9.15pm from the hospital when five deaths were reported there,” he said, adding that the site is located near the Gurugram-Rewari border.

ALSO READ | Balcony wall collapse at Jaipur mosque leaves around 20 injured

Jewaria said that civil defence, rescue workers, fire fighters and state disaster response force personnel were soon pressed into action at the spot and were removing debris to pull out other workers who are feared trapped. Senior officials of police and district administration have also reached the spot for monitoring and expediting the rescue works.

“The contractors engaged at the construction site had deployed heavy earth movers to immediately remove the debris and pull out ten workers,” he said.

ALSO READ | Class 5 student killed as bathroom wall collapse at MP government school

The identity of the deceased workers are yet to be clear, investigators aware of the incident said.

They said that high mast lights and other necessary equipment have been installed at the site and rescue work was underway by the time of going to print. Police officials said an FIR will be registered if they receive any complaint from the family members of deceased or injured victims.