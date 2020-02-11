10-foot-long tunnel found in Bengal, may date back to 17th Century

india

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 02:56 IST

A team from the state archaeological department has rushed to Bengal’s east Burdwan district after a local resident stumbled upon an underground tunnel while digging soil for construction of a house.

Inspector Pranab Kumar Banerjee said: “A local resident, Jiarul Mullick, had recently purchased the land to construct a house. During the digging, a portion of the plot caved in, exposing the tunnel.”

The matter was immediately informed the district administration, the police and the archaeology department.

According to the local police, the 10-foot-long tunnel is made up of bricks and its height is about 4 feet. Based on the pictures, archaeologists said the tunnel could be around 200-300 years old.

“It is too early to say anything. We have to examine the tunnel to know how old it is. If necessary, further excavation will be carried out,” said an official from the archaeology department.

“Prima facie, the tunnel seems to be dating back to the 17th - 18th century AD. It needs to be thoroughly examined,” said G Sengupta, former director general of the Archaeological Survey of India.

Meanwhile, soon after the discovery of the tunnel, villagers made a beeline to catch a glimpse, hoping that the tunnel could lead to a treasure chamber.