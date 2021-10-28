10 killed, 16 wounded as bus plunges into gorge in J&K

At least 10 passengers were killed and 16 others injured, seven of them critically, after a minibus they were travelling in plunged into a 200 feet deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda on Thursday.

“At least eight passengers died on the spot and two others succumbed to their injuries at the Government Medical College in Doda. The critically injured are being airlifted to Jammu,” said a police officer.

The minibus was on its way to Pul Doda from Thathri when the driver lost control over the vehicle at Sui Gwari, 165 km from Jammu, and fell into the deep gorge along River Chenab.

“Prima facie, the minibus was being driven negligently but the exact cause of mishap will be known after a thorough probe,” said the officer.

Locals, police, paramilitary and army personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. “The minibus plunged from almost a vertical slope into the gorge,” said an eyewitness. He added the road widening work was on and the vehicle was old and overloaded.

An official feared the toll may go up in view of critical injuries to the seven passengers.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Saddened by the road accident near Thatri, Doda in Jammu and Kashmir. In this hour of grief, I convey my condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the people who have been injured recover at the earliest.” He added ₹2 lakh each would be given to families of those killed in the accident and ₹50,000 to the wounded.