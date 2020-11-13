10 killed, 25 injured as truck overturns in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri

india

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 22:27 IST

Ten people including four women and a child were killed and 25 others were injured Friday evening when a pick-up truck in which they were travelling overturned in Shivpuri district, 312 kilometres north of Bhopal, police said.

The injured were rushed to the district hospital in Shivpuri where condition of some of the injured was stated to be serious. The victims were related to each other.

The deceased were identified as Bharat Singh Gurjar, 40, and Narottam Gurjar, 45, residents of Dondari Khurd village in Sheopur district, Jagmohan Gurjar, 50, s/o Kunwarpal Gurjar, Jagmohan Gurjar, 60, son of Maharaj Singh Gurjar, Gasbar Singh, 45, Durgabai, 28, her daughter Pratigya, 4, Kamala Bai, 50, Munni Gurjar, 50, and Harvilas Gurjar, 50, all residents of Dondari Kalan village in Sheopur district, according to the police.

Shivpuri’s additional superintendent of police Praveen Kumar Bhuria said, “The deceased and injured were returning to their villages near Vijaypur town in Sheopur district from Morawan village in the same district where they had gone following the death of a relative. They were travelling in a pick-up truck via Shivpuri district when the vehicle overturned near Pohari at about 7.15 pm.”

“Six of the victims died on the spot. Two succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital while two others died during treatment in the district hospital. Among the 25 injured, the condition of three is serious and they have been referred to a hospital in Gwalior,” the officer said.

Bhuria said the police are trying to find out how the mishap took place.

(With input from Ranjeet Gupta in Shivpuri)