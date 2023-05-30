Home / India News / 8 dead, 50 injured after bus travelling from Amritsar to Katra falls into gorge

8 dead, 50 injured after bus travelling from Amritsar to Katra falls into gorge

ByHT News Desk
May 30, 2023 07:40 AM IST

The incident occurred on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, near Jajjar Kotli area.

Eight people were killed and 50 other injured when a bus carrying pilgrims to the Vaishno Devi shrine skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Visuals from the spot.
The bus was travelling from Amritsar when the incident occurred on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, near Jajjar Kotli area.

Assistant Commandant Ashok Choudhary of the central reserve police porce (CRPF) said, a joint operation involving the CRPF, police, and other teams is underway to conduct a rescue mission. He added that a crane has been deployed to see if more people are trapped under the bus.

“Ambulances were called and the injured were immediately rushed to hospital. Bodies have also been taken to the hospital. A crane is being brought here to see if someone is trapped under the bus. A rescue operation is underway," Choudhary was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“We are being told that the bus was coming from Amritsar and that people from Bihar were onboard. They perhaps lost their way to Katra and reached here," he added.

