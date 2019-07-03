10 minutes after take-off, Oman Air flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai
Flight WY204, which had taken off around 4.15 pm, was barely airborne for 10 minutes when one of its engines failed, forcing it to return.india Updated: Jul 03, 2019 19:49 IST
Mumbai
An Oman Air Mumbai-Muscat flight, with over 200 people on board, safely made an emergency landing at Mumbai Airport on Wednesday evening following engine failure shortly after take-off, official sources said.
A full emergency was declared at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport as the flight returned and landed safely on a single engine around 4.50 p.m.
There were around 205 passengers on board and there are no reports of any casualties in the incident.
First Published: Jul 03, 2019 19:08 IST