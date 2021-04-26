10 states account for 74.5% of new Covid-19 cases in India. All you need to know

The central government on Monday released the list of ten states and union territories in India which account for 74.5% of all the new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases being reported in the country. According to the government, Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 66,191. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 35,311 new Covid-19 cases and Karnataka with 34,804 daily cases. Kerala, Delhi, and West Bengal are next, with 28,469 cases, 22,933 cases, and 15,889 cases daily, respectively. Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh occupy the last four positions in the list of ten states with the highest new cases, showing a single-day spike of between 15,000 to 13,000 Covid-19 cases.

Here are the ten states with the highest daily spikes in Covid-19 cases in India:

1. Maharashtra (66,191 cases)

2. Uttar Pradesh (35,311 cases)

3. Karnataka (34,804 cases)

4. Kerala (28,469 cases)

5. Delhi (22,933 cases)

6. West Bengal (15,889 cases)

7. Rajasthan (15,809 cases)

8. Tamil Nadu (15,659 cases)

9. Gujarat (14,296 cases)

10. Madhya Pradesh (13,601 cases)

74% of new cases reported in 10 states

India on Monday recorded more than 3 lakh daily Covid-19 cases for the fifth day in a row, reaching a new record peak, while the central government said that 219,272 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours. 10 states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Bihar, and Karnataka -- account for 79% of the total Covid-19 recoveries in India. Daily infections, recorded in the past 24 hours, rose to 352,991, with overcrowded hospitals in Delhi reportedly turning away patients after running out of supplies of medical oxygen and beds.