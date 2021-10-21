100 monuments lit up in tricolour to celebrate administration of billion Covid-19 vaccine doses

The Archaeological Survey of India under the Union ministry of culture illuminated 100 monuments across the country in the Indian tricolour as the country’s Covid-19 vaccination drive completed administering billion doses earlier on Thursday. The illumination of these monuments was done “as a mark of respect and gratitude to corona warriors who have contributed relentlessly in the fight against covid pandemic,” the ministry said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, UNESCO world heritage sites were also included in the list of 100 monuments that were lit up on the occasion. Some monuments, like the Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb and Qutb Minar in Delhi, Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh, Konark Temple in Odisha, Mamallapuram Rath temples in Tamil Nadu, St Francis of Assisi Church in Goa, Khajuraho, the forts of Chittor and Kumbhalgarh in Rajasthan, the excavated ruins of the ancient Nalanda University in Bihar and Dholavira in Gujarat, were illuminated during the occasion.

“To express gratitude towards corona warriors - vaccinators, sanitation staff, paramedical, auxiliary workers, police personnel etc., who have worked beyond their call of duty to help the Country face the pandemic effectively and for their selfless services to the humankind the 100 monuments will remain lit in Tri-Color on the night of 21st October 2021 as India achieved the landmark 100 crore vaccination mark,” the ministry said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in the day, the country achieved the significant milestone of administering a billion Covid-19 vaccine doses which was lauded by some countries like the US and Israel and global organisations like the World Health Organisation.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers and chief ministers also lauded the feat. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted “Congratulations India” after reaching the milestone and hailed the leadership of Modi for the achievement.