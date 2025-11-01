‘100% Pak agent’, ‘unfit to be CM’: Barbs fly in fresh Himanta Sarma vs Gaurav Gogoi bout

A war of words triggered between Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress leader and Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi, again, after the former repeated his claim on Friday that Gogoi is “100 per cent” a “Pakistani agent” who has been “planted by foreign power”. Congress' Assam chief Gaurav Gogoi took a jibe at Himanta Sarma and said his remarks were an “example of why he is unfit as the Chief Minister of the people of Assam.” (File)

“Gaurav Gogoi is a Pakistani agent, he is purely that. He has been planted by foreign power in our country,” Sarma told reporters in Guwahati on Friday.

He even challenged that a defamation case can be filed against him if his claims are not true.

“I have so much information that when I reveal it, you will realise he is 100 per cent a Pakistan agent. He has been planted by a foreign power in India, and I am speaking with appropriate proof,” the chief minister said.