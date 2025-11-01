‘100% Pak agent’, ‘unfit to be CM’: Barbs fly in fresh Himanta Sarma vs Gaurav Gogoi bout

A war of words triggered between Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress leader and Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi, again, after the former repeated his claim on Friday that Gogoi is “100 per cent” a “Pakistani agent” who has been “planted by foreign power”.
“Gaurav Gogoi is a Pakistani agent, he is purely that. He has been planted by foreign power in our country,” Sarma told reporters in Guwahati on Friday.
He even challenged that a defamation case can be filed against him if his claims are not true.
“I have so much information that when I reveal it, you will realise he is 100 per cent a Pakistan agent. He has been planted by a foreign power in India, and I am speaking with appropriate proof,” the chief minister said.
“I will act at the right time,” he said, adding that he has not held a press conference so far in this regard because people would say it is diverting issue from the death of singer Zubeen Garg.
Taking a jibe at Sarma over the claims, Congress' Assam chief Gaurav Gogoi said his remarks were an “example of why he is unfit as the Chief Minister of the people of Assam.”
Criticising the timing of Sarma's remarks as the state is mourning the death of its beloved singer Zubeen Garg, Gogoi wrote in a post on X, “Over the past few months Himanta Biswa Sarma dangoriya has lost credibility. Yesterday when the entire state was watching Zubeen Garg perform for the last time in Roi Roi Binale, the Chief Minister’s comments showed his growing fear of losing power. It was another example of why he is unfit as the Chief Minister of the people of Assam."
'Roi Roi Binale' (Tears still flow) was Zubeen Garg's last movie which opened to packed houses on Friday in Assam and other parts of the country as well, reported news agency PTI.