Zubeen Garg's final film Roi Roi Binale opens at 100% occupancy across Assam, all shows sold out for a week

Fans of the late, iconic singer Zubeen Garg have converged on movie theatres in the state to pay a final tribute to him. The singer's last film as an actor - Roi Roi Binale (Tears still flow) - has released in theatres this Friday. Early reports indicate that it has opened to packed theatres across Assam. Zubeen Garg in a still from his film, Roi Roi Binale.

Roi Roi Binale opens to packed shows in Assam

Zubeen, who died in Singapore last month, stars in Roi Roi Binale, which has taken over all available screens in Assam. In many theatres, shows began as early as 4:30 am, and many theatres packed the schedules with 7 shows in a day. Screenings of all other films were halted for the week, with Hindi films like Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat taken off, while the Baahubali re-release got no screens.

PTI reported that despite being screened in every theatre across Assam, Roi Roi Binale still opened to packed shows.

All tickets sold out for a week

With tickets of all shows for the next one week sold out, Zubeen Garg's musical is expected to break all past box office records for Assamese cinema in the future.

In Roi Roi Binale, Zubeen plays a blind musician. The film has 11 songs, all composed by Zubeen himself. The film revolves around the life of a musician and his struggle. The trailer showed that his character was lying senseless on a sea beach and one person was trying to wake him up, a startling coincidence with his death.

Zubeen Garg, an icon in Assam, died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19. His death was mourned in the state, with cities shutting down for days, and his funeral was attended by thousands.

As a mark of respect for his final on-screen appearance, the Assam cabinet on Wednesday announced that the government will hand over the state's share of GST from Roi Roi Binale to Kalaguru Artiste Foundation, set up by the singer for the welfare of the downtrodden.