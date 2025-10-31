Zubeen Garg's wife Garima shares his handwritten note for fans ahead of last film Roi Roi Binale's release

Garima Saikia Garg, the wife of late singer Zubeen Garg, has shared his handwritten note for fans ahead of the release of his last film Roi Roi Binale. Taking to Instagram, she shared a sketch of the late singer. Zubeen Garg's last film Roi Roi Binale will release in Assam on Friday.

Zubeen Garg's wife shares his handwritten letter

The words on the picture read, "Roi Roi Binale. Mur notun cinema. Sabole aahibo. 'Morom'. Zubeen da (My new film. Do come and watch it. 'With love')." Sharing the photo, she wrote in Assamese, "The letters you wrote on 15th September... A loving appeal to your beloved people!"

"Every word hits the heart, Goldie! But amongst all this, there's burning in the empty chest. Another question -- what happened on September 19? How, why? I don't know where there is peace, but I don't feel like breathing until I get this answer," concluded her note.

About Zubeen's last film Roi Roi Binale

Zubeen's last film Roi Roi Binale is geared up for its release on Friday across all screens of Assam. With tickets for all shows for the next week sold out, as per news agency PTI, Zubeen's musical is expected to break all past records and create new milestones for Assamese cinema in the future.

Roi Roi Binale shows

With massive emotional outpouring for the release, exhibitors have increased the number of shows. Some hall owners have decided to project seven shows of the film in a day, starting from as early as 4.45 am and the last show at around midnight, which will end at around 2.30 am.

In Roi Roi Binale, Zubeen will be seen playing the lead character, who is a blind musician. The Zubeen Garg musical film has 11 songs, composed by himself. The film revolves around the life of a musician and his struggle. The trailer showed the musician lying senseless on the sea beach, and one person was trying to wake him up, a startling coincidence with his death.

Zubeen is also the producer of the Rajesh Bhuyan-directed 146-minute-long film Roi Roi Binale, along with Garima and Shyamantak Gautam. The celebrated singer died in Singapore under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea.

with PTI inputs