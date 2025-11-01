Tributes and tears mark Zubeen Garg’s curtain call

It was a movie opening like no other in Assam: 600 shows across 91 cinemas (including multiplexes), with the first show, on Friday morning, at 4.25am. Fans arrive to watch Roi Roi Binale, the last film by Assam’s music legend, Zubeen Garg, in Guwahati on Friday. (ANI)

And it was an opening like no other for an Assamese film: screenings in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Patna, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Darjeeling, Gangtok, Mysore, Vellore, Visakhapatnam, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Lucknow, Jaipur, Vapi (Gujarat), Indore, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Raniganj, Maldah, Siliguri, Agartala, Dharmanagar, Cooch Behar, Raipur and Nagpur.

The excitement, tinged with ever-present grief, was over the last film of singer-actor Zubeen Garg , Roi Roi Binale (Tears Keep Flowing), which released 42-days after his death in Singapore on September 19at the age of52. Since then, the state, and Assamese everywhere, have been grieving; Diwali came and went without registering itself in Assam; and an investigation is on to understand the circumstances around his untimely death.

It was raining across Assam, but the showers could not keep people away. Zubeen (as he is almost universally referred to in the state, by his first name only) had set October 31 as the release date and his family and the film’s crew ensured they met the deadline. Most cinemas were turned into impromptu shrines for the singer, with photographs, garlands, and lamps outside; some cinemas even kep a seat vacant for him -- across shows.

The movie, a musical in which Zubeen portrays the lead role of a blind singer, is directed by Rajesh Bhuyan. It is based on a story written by Zubeen, who also composed the music, and produced it along with his wife Garrima Saikia Garg.

“The movie has been released in over 90 single-screen movie theatres and multiplexes in Assam, which is a record for any Assamese film. The response has been overwhelming and tickets of almost all shows for the first week are already sold out,” said Rajib Bora, general secretary of All Assam Cinema Hall Owners Association (AACHOA).

The opening of some new cinemas was brought forward and some old single-screen theatres such as one in Jagiroad were spruced up to screen the movie. At some places, entire shows were booked by organisations.

“The movie is being screened in 12 of our halls in 9 towns. Our new theatre opened on Friday at Hojai to show Roi Roi Binale,” Bora, who is the proprietor of Gold Cinemas added.

“For the first time in history of Assamese films, a movie is being released in places like Patna, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Darjeeling, Gangtok, Mysore, Vellore, Visakhapatnam, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Lucknow, Jaipur, Vapi (Gujarat), Indore, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Raniganj, Maldah, Siliguri, Agartala, Dharmanagar, Cooch Behar, Raipur and Nagpur,” said Siddharth Goenka of Goenka Enterprises, which is the distributor for Roi Roi Binale.

In Bengaluru, Roi Roi Binale is being screened in 17 theatres.

Assam has been in mourning since Zubeen’s death with millions coming out to pay last respects to his body and during his last rites. The area where he was cremated, which will be turned into a memorial, sees thousands offering tributes.

On Friday, the audience in some cinemas spontaneously broke into Mayabini, Zubeen’s most popular song, which has become an anthem. Many in the audience were crying.

“The movie is very good in all aspects. Zubeen poured out his heart and soul in it. He touched several important issues, including targeting of innocent children in the name of revolution What struck me was the message to all Assamese, ‘We can swim, if we stay together’,” said Upakul Sarmah, deputy registrar of Bhattadev University, Bajali.

The movie is expected to easily break existing records in the Assamese movie industry. The highest grossing Assamese movie till date is Bidurbhai, which released in 2024 and earned ₹15.75 crore. Roi Roi Binale is likely to cross that figure with ease.

“It will be very difficult to hazard a guess , but it will cross all previous records. Conservatively, we expect Roi Roi Binale to collect anything beyond ₹50 crore,” said Bora.

On Wednesday, the Assam cabinet decided to hand over the state’s share of GST collected from Zubeen’s movie to Kalaguru Artiste Foundation, which was started by the singer.

He started the foundation to help artistes during healthcare emergencies, for flood relief , and to provide financial help to students .

Two simultaneous probes are underway in Singapore and in Assam over the circumstances leading to Zubeen’s death from drowning. Seven persons including his manager, a cousin, an event organiser, two of his band mates and two body guards are in detention.

(Inputs from David Laitphlang in Shillong)